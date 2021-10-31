 Concert a tribute to those who have died during the pandemic - Albuquerque Journal

Concert a tribute to those who have died during the pandemic

By Kathaleen Roberts / Assistant Arts Editor

As the pandemic rages on, the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John will host “Music for the Soul” on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The musicians will perform in memory of all who have died during the pandemic. The concert marks the first time they have performed since February of 2020.

The Episcopal Cathedral of St. John Choir.

The 40-member cathedral choir will sing music by contemporary and classical composers with soloists Hayden Eberhart (soprano,) Sarah Nickerson (alto), tenor Jamie Flora and baritone Edmund Connolly. A orchestra of eight musicians led by violinist Stephen Redfield will accompany the singers.

The concert will open with the New Mexico premiere of “String Quartet No. 5 in G minor” by Joseph Boulogne, Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

“I chose it in part because he was the most important interpreter of African descent in European classical music,” conductor/pianist Maxine Thévenot said. “He was a contemporary of Mozart. He led the premieres of some of Joseph Haydn’s greatest symphonies.”

Conductor/pianist Maxine Thevenot.

Next on the program comes Joseph Martin Kraus, who wrote his “Requiem” when he was 19 years old.

“It was designed to be 18th century utility music,” Thévenot said, “music for its own sake. We definitely know it was performed at the funeral of Emperor Josef II in 1790.”

Kraus was another Mozart contemporary.

“Nunc Dimittis” composer Geoffrey Burgon also wrote the theme music for the “Doctor Who” TV series and the music for Monty Python’s “Life of Brian.” The title means “Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace.”

The musicians also will perform the “Kaddish” from Hebrew melodies by Maurice Ravel.

“They say in the ‘Kaddish’ that despite loss they still praise their God,” Thévenot said. Flora, who teaches voice and opera at the University of New Mexico, will solo.

Ernest Bloch’s “Prayer” from “Three Jewish Pieces” closes the concert with a New Mexico connection.

“He wrote this piece (in 1924) in New Mexico in a six-week time frame from the East Coast when he came to rest and relax,” Thévenot said.

The concert specifically honors three Friends of Cathedral Music; donors Dianne Brehmer Bailey, Tanner O. Gay and Carol Tucker Trelease.

“People will be invited to come up and light a candle,” Thévenot said.

If you go
WHAT: “Music for the Soul: A Concert of Remembrance” with the cathedral choir, chamber orchestra and soloists.

WHERE: Episcopal Cathedral of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

HOW MUCH: Free with reservations at fcmabq.org.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Birds as spiritual messengers
Arts
As many as 100 species play ... As many as 100 species play critical roles in pueblo rituals, ceremonies and folklore
2
Writers in two journals explore the diverse impacts of ...
Arts
Plans are being made to publish ... Plans are being made to publish the literary journal "Wednesday's Words: A VaxZine." It's nifty word ...
3
Concert a tribute to those who have died during ...
Arts
As the pandemic rages on, the ... As the pandemic rages on, the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John will host "Music for the Soul" on Satu ...
4
Britain's answer to Art Nouveau melded the Arts and ...
Arts
Charles Rennie Mackintosh elevated the chair ... Charles Rennie Mackintosh elevated the chair into architecture.The Glasgow designer, a ...
5
Documentary looks at the history, spirituality of Indigenous people ...
Arts
The land does not belong to ... The land does not belong to us. We belong to the land.This is where the deep roots lie ...
6
NMSU Department of Art students to host 39th Annual ...
Arts
Jewelry and metalsmithing students in the ... Jewelry and metalsmithing students in the New Mexico State University Department of Art will host th ...
7
Finding closure: St. Pius alum sheds light into life ...
Arts
A local man has shed light ... A local man has shed light on the lives of a mother and son who died during the pandemic, but whose ...
8
Cultural Affairs names NHCC executive and artistic directors
ABQnews Seeker
Artistic position is part of group's ... Artistic position is part of group's new leadership model
9
Funny business: New Mexico Comic Expo features actors, artists, ...
Arts
Matthew Trujillo's world has always included ... Matthew Trujillo's world has always included the escapism that comics bring.It's no wo ...