NMSU Department of Art students to host 39th Annual Jewelry Sale

Jewelry and metalsmithing students in the New Mexico State University Department of Art will host the 39th Annual Jewelry Sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, in the lobby of the NMSU Follett Bookstore at 1400 E. University Ave.

“We invite everyone to support the NMSU Jewelry and Metalsmithing program,” said Motoko Furuhashi, assistant professor of art in the College of Arts and Sciences. “The profits from this sale will be used to support the activities of the students in the jewelry and metalsmithing area, as well as help acquire new equipment and tools for the new art building.”

NMSU art student Julieanna Lerma’s pieces are centered around childhood nostalgia, with earrings, brooches and necklaces she created using Barbie doll parts.

“The process can be challenging,” Lerma said. “Since this is production-based work, we really need to focus on organizing our time and figuring out a schedule to make the process quicker.”

Last year’s jewelry sale was much more difficult for student artists to complete their projects since COVID-19 restrictions limited their access to studio space and equipment.

“I had to figure out a way to create one-of-a-kind, durable jewelry with the materials and resources I had in my own home,” said Lerma. “Compared to last year, the process is much easier now. I have so many ideas for my pieces now that I have access to equipment, such as soldering, laser cutting, etc.”

As an artist, Lerma explained the in-person setting on campus provided a number of benefits that supported her creativity during the jewelry-making experience.

“Being around my peers and Motoko is also so refreshing,” Lerma said. “Anytime I need advice, my peers are nearby to give me their honest opinions and vice versa. I can also ask Motoko for any help if I encounter any technical and design issues. Overall, my experience thus far with the jewelry-making process has been refreshing and exciting.”

The parking lot will offer free two-hour parking at the bookstore during the sale. For more information, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/NMSUjewelrysale or follow @nmsumetals on Instagram.