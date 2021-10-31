Finding closure: St. Pius alum sheds light into life of former classmate

A local man has shed light on the lives of a mother and son who died during the pandemic, but whose bodies went unclaimed.

Wynona Dreuss, 93, died in Aug. of 2020. She had prepaid for services and a burial, naming her son, Leonard Mondel as next of kin. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful. The cemetery responsible for the burial, El Campo Santo Inc., began searching when it discovered that just months after his mother died, Mondel had also died in January 2021, and was being held in Bernalillo County’s indigent cremation program.

El Campo Santo funeral director Anita Lucero made arrangements to have Mondel’s ashes transferred and buried next to his mother, but she wasn’t able to find out much about them. She didn’t know why they lost contact and that neither had any known family in the area. Lucero planned to hold a burial ceremony to mark the pair’s passing, but said it weighed on her that nobody who knew them would be at the burial to pay homage.

That’s when Lonny Hurley, 62, came into the picture. Hurley said he was shocked when he read about their deaths. He has known both since the 1970s, but lost touch with them a few years ago. He immediately contacted Lucero to provide more information.

Mondel lived with Hurley’s family in the 1970s when he was a student at St. Pius High School and befriended Hurley’s older brother. Hurley said Mondel was a six-foot-tall, quiet man who loved history.

Mondel came over to the Hurley home for dinner one night. During a casual conversation with Hurley’s parents, Mondel mentioned being mistreated by his father, who died more than a decade ago. Hurley’s mom, Zenobia Hurley, was the director of volunteers at St. Joseph’s Hospital at the time.

“My mom said ‘Oh. I think you should come live with us for a while,’ ” Hurley said. “He did come and stay with us. He graduated in 1974 and bounced around.”

Around that same time, Mondel’s parents divorced. Dreuss moved to Ohio when she remarried, but Mondel refused to go with her. Mother and son lived apart for many years until Dreuss’ husband died and she returned to Albuquerque to be near Mondel.

“His mom tried so hard to be good to him,” he said. “She was the sweetest, kindest lady and I think all she ever wanted was to take care of her little boy.”

Hurley said he tried to keep in touch, but Mondel suffered with his mental health and resisted any attempts.

Hurley visited Mondel in the hospital after learning from a local priest that his old friend was in the hospital having his leg amputated. Hurley went to visit him, but Mondel didn’t want to continue contact.

More time passed and nine years ago. Hurley received a frantic call from Dreuss who couldn’t find Mondel. Hurley was able to locate him at a local hospital. He contracted another infection and his other leg was amputated. Mondel used a wheelchair until his death.

Afterwards, Hurley tried to visit Mondel at home several times before finally receiving a letter in the mail from Mondel asking him to stop trying to visit. Hurley said he respected Mondel’s wishes and lost contact after that.

El Campo held a burial for Mondel on Sept. 27 at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery, but the canopy near his burial site was not empty as expected. A local priest, Hurley, his wife and three other St. Pius classmates stood underneath to say their good-byes.

“We were there to give him a little love and a little respect at the end of his existence here on Earth,” Hurley said. “We wanted to give that to him.”