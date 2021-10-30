 'She was my friend' - Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer - Albuquerque Journal

‘She was my friend’ — Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

By The Associated Press

Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.

“She was my friend,” Baldwin told photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.” The video was distributed by TMZ.

Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, when he spoke to photographers and she filmed the exchange with her smartphone, often trying to get her husband to stop talking. Baldwin said he was speaking out so that the photographers would stop following his family.

Baldwin called the shooting incident a “one-in-a-trillion event” and said he had met with Hutchins’ husband. “He is in shock, he has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his kid. As I said, we are eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded.”

Investigators in New Mexico where the shooting occurred have said that there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the movie set but it’s too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza has said 500 rounds of ammunition — a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and suspected live rounds — were found while searching the set of the Western “Rust.”

Detectives have recovered a lead projectile they believe the actor fired. Testing is being done to confirm whether the projectile taken from Souza’s shoulder was fired from the same long Colt revolver used by Baldwin. The FBI will help with ballistics analysis.

Souza, who was standing behind Hutchins, told investigators there should never be live rounds present near the scene.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said investigators cannot say yet whether it was negligence or by whom. She called it a complex case that will require more research and analysis.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Mayoral candidates take the field
2021 city election
Football competition brings a little fun ... Football competition brings a little fun to acrimonious election
2
New Albuquerque shop offers high-end floral arrangements
ABQnews Seeker
Emily James has spent the past ... Emily James has spent the past decade in the floral industry and now she will soon be opening her very first storefront location with ...
3
Half of city voters back vans to catch speeders
ABQnews Seeker
Automated, camera-based technology passed City Council, ... Automated, camera-based technology passed City Council, OK’d by mayor
4
APD investigating fatal Downtown shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a man is dead ... Police say a man is dead after being shot multiple times in Downtown Albuquerque early Saturday morning. Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque ...
5
Multiple people shot at West Side house party
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting happened in the area of ... Shooting happened in the area of McMahon and Fineland NW; none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening
6
Academy student's math project wins national STEM competition
ABQnews Seeker
The 14-year-old No. 1 number cruncher ... The 14-year-old No. 1 number cruncher wins $25,000 prize
7
NM submits incomplete stimulus info, report shows
From the newspaper
State's Federal fund allocation tally failed ... State's Federal fund allocation tally failed to address seven of 11 minimum parameters
8
Deputies seize live ammo from 'Rust' prop truck
ABQnews Seeker
Armorer blames production in tragedy that ... Armorer blames production in tragedy that killed one
9
NM tallies 10 deaths, 1,000-plus virus cases
ABQnews Seeker
Numbers are more evidence pandemic hasn't ... Numbers are more evidence pandemic hasn't receded in state
10
Survey: Many APD officers unhappy with local leaders
ABQnews Seeker
85% of 421 respondents have considered ... 85% of 421 respondents have considered leaving the force