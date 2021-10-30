Girls prep soccer: Top-seeded Cibola, Sandia Prep earn shutout quarterfinal wins

Prep state tournament soccer action continued Saturday around the state. The Journal will add to the reports as we get them:

No. 1 CIBOLA 1, No. 8 RIO RANCHO 0: The intensity on the field was palpable as the District 1-5A rivals took turns beating each other up, leaving the teams bruised and battered on the fourth meeting this season.

“We know each other pretty well,” Cougars coach Heath Weihe said. “We play pretty intense against each other. It’s a fun game. Super nerve wracking as a coach, but super fun to watch these games.”

It certainly helps the Cibola (15-2-1) perspective that it has beaten the Rams (13-8-1) all four matches this season – three of them by one goal — and 11 straight overall.

“We’re both very physical teams and we’re district rivals so there’s not a lot of love lost sometimes,” Weihe said. “But we respect each other and we like to come out and play hard against each other.”

And despite the offensive firepower the Cougars bring, their goal came from an unlikely source.

In the 54th minute, Rio Rancho cleared the ball out to Cibola defender Alyssa Sanchez, who passed it across the midfield to fellow defender Ariana Bathurst. And from 45 yards out, she unleashed a shot that found a seam, bounced once and went in.

“Ariana is awesome,” Weihe said. “We’ve been expecting her to put a couple like that in all season. Usually when she hits it out here, she puts it over or the ‘keeper makes the save. So (Saurday) she finally got the one we’ve been wanting her to get all year. If you’re going to make a goal, make it the important one of the season.”

Bathurst said it was her second goal of the season, but she’ll take it.

“I just saw the ball come out and I just wanted it passed to me,” she said. “And I took my shot and it went in. I’m just happy it went in.”

Now the Cougars will put the their top seed on the line next week against Hobbs.

“I think once we won Metro this year we kind of had a target on our back,” Weihe said. “We’ve done a really good job of having to live with that target on our back. We’ve had a couple of lapses but that just makes you better and we learn from our mistakes and we move it forward. We got a big win (Saturday).

No. 1 SANDIA PREP 5, No. 8 HATCH VALLEY 0: A few nerves were to be expected from a squad as young as the Sundevils (16-3-1).

But after a little touch of nerves early, Sandia Prep looked like seasoned veterans.

“The maturity of a team with 15 freshman and 8h graders is nuts,” said coach Matthew Westerlund. “Being able to grow from some of them never having played a varsity game to what we had (Saturday) was great to watch as a coach.”

Although the first half was primarily played in the Bears (9-9-1) end, they were bending but not breaking.

Until the 21st minute. That’s when Sundevils midfielder Mika Juan sliced a through ball through Bears defense, putting forward Penny Hashagen into open space in front of goal.

“I just remember running for the ball,” Hashagen said. “I was just thinking I’ve got to get to it. I’ve got to get to it. And then, I took the touch and I shot it and I heard it hit the cross bar. Oh God, I missed it. But it kind of bounced in.”

That immediately shut down the nerves.

“I felt like I broke the boundary,” she said. “We were more controlled and composed. It was easier for us and from then on, we started scoring more.”

Westerlund said once the scoring barrier was broken, the Sundevils played more relaxed.

“Once we went from feeling we always had to be in fifth gear to saying sometimes you can just cruise, you can make sure you’re enjoying yourself the way you always do,” he said. “That’s the identity we have as a team and once we were able to establish that, we were able to put a couple more goals in that we should have had in the first 15 minutes when we had those chances.”

— Glen Rosales

Class 5A girls bracket

Class 4A girls bracket

Class 3A girls bracket