 City tax revenue shows big growth in retail, other sectors - Albuquerque Journal

City tax revenue shows big growth in retail, other sectors

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

When officials planned Albuquerque’s current city budget, they expected a gradually improving economy would bode well for the city’s largest revenue stream.

They assumed 5% year-over-year growth in gross receipts tax, or GRT — a tax assessed on the sale of nearly every good and service, from lipstick to roof repairs.

But the reality — at least so far — has proven much better.

The city has received $93.5 million in GRT through the first two months of fiscal year 2022 — about 18.4% more than the same timeframe a year ago. It is even better than pre-pandemic levels, coming in almost 11% higher than the same span in 2019.

But year-over-year growth is actually closer to 22% for the July/August period, according to a city analysis of the GRT piece least affected by state taxation policy changes.

GRT is the cornerstone of the city budget, fueling about two-thirds of basic operational spending. It is also a key indicator of the economy, said Albuquerque Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Bhakta.

“I think it is the most reliable indicator of growth,” said Bhakta, who calls GRT a “direct reflection of consumer spending and confidence.”

Though GRT comes from a variety of industries, including health care and educational services, the retail sector is the single largest contributor to the city’s total.

And the latest numbers show it is booming.

Bhakta noted that total taxable retail gross receipts this July were bigger than even December 2019, a high-spending holiday month before the pandemic hit.

The retail industry charted 27% year-over-year growth in August, according to an analysis by city economist Christine Boerner.

A policy change is likely contributing. As of July 1, the city is for the first time ever getting its full complement of tax from all internet sales.

It had in the past received just a flat amount from the state government’s online sales tax collections — $12 million in the last fiscal year — regardless of how much city residents actually bought online.

The city estimated its true internet sales tax revenue would be closer to $18 million, but there’s no way yet to know if it’s on pace to meet, or even exceed, that forecast since the state’s tax reporting does not isolate internet sales.

“We don’t have enough data … (to) give us an educated guess how much of that is attributed to the internet, but certainly there is that factor,” Bhakta said. “We cannot ignore that.”

But there is improvement in other vital sectors, too, including construction, which grew 25.3% year-over-year in August, and accommodation and food services, which grew 35.6%, Boerner’s GRT report shows.

Lodgers tax — a separate revenue stream tied to overnight hotel stays — is also charting massive gains. Combined lodgers tax in July and August is up 128% from the same months in 2020 and even 34% from the same span in 2019.

With numbers trending high two months into the fiscal year, Boerner said she will eventually revisit and update her GRT growth forecasts but does not anticipate sustaining this level of improvement because there are typically fluctuations through the course of any given year.

“I don’t expect growth to stay at 21%,” Boerner said

The months counted so far — July and August — represent a period when the federal government offered extra unemployment benefits of $300 per week. That boost expired in September.

But the available reporting also does not yet capture the Balloon Fiesta, which could have a positive impact when the October numbers arrive in mid-December.

Even if GRT growth tapers off from current levels — which Bhakta said is likely — he said the signs are positive overall, citing the short-term boost of higher retail sales and the positive long-term effect of increased construction activity.

“Comparing it to last fiscal year, obviously we are doing better, and that’s really expected. What kind of (shocked) us was we are doing much better than calendar year 2019, which is something we didn’t expect. So that’s good,” he said. “Now, how much of that is attributed to internet sales? How much is attributed to the pent-up demand? … We’ll have to kind of keep an eye on that.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
City tax revenue shows big growth in retail, other ...
ABQnews Seeker
When officials planned Albuquerque's current city ... When officials planned Albuquerque's current city budget, they expected a gradually improving economy would bode well for the city's largest revenue stream. They assumed ...
2
'She was my friend' -- Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer
ABQnews Seeker
Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for ... Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of 'Rust,' calling ...
3
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
ABQnews Seeker
Leaders of the world's biggest economies ... Leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at ...
4
Raising Cane’s sets sights on NE Heights for Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
The popular chicken finger restaurant is ... The popular chicken finger restaurant is set to open an Albuquerque location next summer, according to the company. 
5
Multiple people shot at West Side house party
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting happened in the area of ... Shooting happened in the area of McMahon and Fineland NW; none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening
6
New Albuquerque shop offers high-end floral arrangements
ABQnews Seeker
Emily James has spent the past ... Emily James has spent the past decade in the floral industry and now she will soon be opening her very first storefront location with ...
7
APD investigating fatal Downtown shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a man is dead ... Police say a man is dead after being shot multiple times in Downtown Albuquerque early Saturday morning. Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque ...
8
Academy student's math project wins national STEM competition
ABQnews Seeker
The 14-year-old No. 1 number cruncher ... The 14-year-old No. 1 number cruncher wins $25,000 prize
9
Mayoral candidates take the field
2021 city election
Football competition brings a little fun ... Football competition brings a little fun to acrimonious election