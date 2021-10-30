 Second arrest made in southwest mesa killing - Albuquerque Journal

Second arrest made in southwest mesa killing

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Edgar Orona Camacho (MDC)

A second man was arrested Friday in the shooting death of Esteban Mercado-Rangel, 21, who was found with multiple gunshots last month on the mesa west of Albuquerque.

Edgar Orona Camacho, 29, was arrested on a warrant Friday after allegedly attempting to burglarize a car on N.M. 333 in Tijeras, according to a Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court criminal complaint.

His alleged accomplice, Erick Garcia, 22, was arrested Oct. 10 on separate charges. Each man was charged with an open count of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy.

The two men allegedly shot Mercado-Rangel on Sept. 25, then forced his 16-year-old sister into a car at gunpoint, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to hold Orona Camacho in jail while he awaits trial.

Orona Camacho allegedly shot Mercado-Rangel multiple times after he “befriended the victim” at the scene of the killing, Deputy District Attorney Lisa Roybal alleged in a pretrial detention motion.

Orona Camacho faces separate charges for burglary of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property in connection with the alleged car burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

 


