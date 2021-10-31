 State Police: Gun went off as couple fought, driving - Albuquerque Journal

State Police: Gun went off as couple fought, driving

By Associated Press

Police say they have arrested a man believed to have shot a woman in the head while she was driving him down the highway near Grants.

Deandre Mirabal (Source: NM State Police)

The pair, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, started arguing Wednesday while driving down Interstate 40 in a Ford Mustang, New Mexico State Police said.

The man, 23-year-old Deandre Mirabal, pulled out a gun during the argument as he sat in the passenger seat, and the woman, 21, tried to grab it as she drove.

“During the struggle for the firearm, it went off and struck the female in the head,” New Mexico State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said in a statement Friday.

It’s unclear if Mirabal meant to shoot the woman or just threaten her.

After the gun went off, Mirabal grabbed the steering wheel from the passenger seat and “brought the vehicle to a safe stop and drove the vehicle to the Cibola General Hospital in Grants,” Francisco said.

The woman was later flown to a larger hospital in Albuquerque and is in critical condition.

Police said Mirabal was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.


