Sports Speak Up! On curious comments by the Speaker, and the Journal’s soccer coverage

By ABQJournal News Staff

NOT MUCH HELP for UNM from up in Santa Fe. For the 2020-21 seasons for football and men’s and women’s basketball, our Governor all but forced the teams to traverse the western United States at their own expense to remain relevant and not get booted out of the Mountain West Conference. If the state legislature had the moxie, it would reimburse the university for all expenses. Now the Speaker of the House says it’s not a good look for UNM to be charging less for women’s basketball tickets than for the men’s games? Abundant absurdity.

— Lobo Town Resident

I WATCHED THE Lady Lobo soccer team beat Colorado College 2-0 in a home match on (Oct. 21), which was very exciting. There was no coverage of the game in either the Saturday or Sunday Journal, but lots of pictures and articles covering men playing football, baseball and basketball. Pretty disappointing, Journal.

— SH

JULY 4TH, we attended a great Isotopes game and fireworks! But Uber, Lyft, and cab companies were not available afterwards. Huge thanks to the cab driver who rescued us at 11:30, as the last security guard left! No name on the business card he shared, but he made our day!

— AD


