US women’s hockey team coming to ABQ for workouts, exhibitions

The U.S. Women’s National Ice Hockey Team is coming to Albuquerque this Saturday for a few days of high-altitude training and two scrimmages against the New Mexico Ice Wolves ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. team will have full access to the training facilities at Outpost Ice Arenas – which is home to the Ice Wolves, who play in the men’s developmental North American Hockey League.

The U.S. women, defending gold medalists from the 2018 Olympics, will be recognized during a ceremonial puck drop before the Nov. 7 Ice Wolves home match vs. NAHL opponent Amarillo.

Then, the Ice Wolves and the U.S. women will play Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 at the facility, both start times at 6:30 p.m.

“The opportunity for the NM Ice Wolves to play against the best female hockey players in the world as they prepare for the upcoming Winter Olympics is a tremendous honor, and our team is thrilled to be part of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s path to Beijing,” Stan Hubbard, owner of the Ice Wolves and Outpost Ice Arenas, said in a statement sent by the team.

Tickets for the two scrimmages will be available at tickets.nmicewolves.com. The matches also will air on the New Mexico Sports Network, UHF channel 20.5, the Ice Wolves said.

Both scrimmages, regardless of final scores, will include a 3-on-3 overtime period and shootout as part of the training regimen for the U.S. women. The scrimmages will be available on Channel 20.5 and on HockeyTV, a pay subscription site that carries all Ice Wolves games.

The opportunity to travel to New Mexico for high-altitude training and a set of scrimmages with the (Ice Wolves) is a trip we’re incredibly excited for,” said Katie Million, g USA Hockey’s director of women’s national team programs.

Outpost Ice Arenas lists an altitude of 6,129 feet.

The U.S. has a hole in its schedule after a COVID-19 lockdown forced Russia to pull out of a three-game series in Belfast, Northern Ireland, starting on Nov. 9. “It’s the world we’re living in today. We just need to learn to adapt and adjust,” said Million.

The American team played Monday night in Hartford, Conn., vs. Canada, losing 3-2. Those two teams are playing a nine-game series that resumes at Kingston, Ontario, on Nov. 21.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing begin on Feb. 4.

