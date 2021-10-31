 US women's hockey team coming to ABQ for workouts, exhibitions - Albuquerque Journal

US women’s hockey team coming to ABQ for workouts, exhibitions

By Associated Press

United States’ Caroline Harvey is shown in action Monday in an exhibition game vs. Canada in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The U.S. Women’s National Ice Hockey Team is coming to Albuquerque this Saturday for a few days of high-altitude training and two scrimmages against the New Mexico Ice Wolves ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. team will have full access to the training facilities at Outpost Ice Arenas – which is home to the Ice Wolves, who play in the men’s developmental North American Hockey League.

The U.S. women, defending gold medalists from the 2018 Olympics, will be recognized during a ceremonial puck drop before the Nov. 7 Ice Wolves home match vs. NAHL opponent Amarillo.

Then, the Ice Wolves and the U.S. women will play Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 at the facility, both start times at 6:30 p.m.

“The opportunity for the NM Ice Wolves to play against the best female hockey players in the world as they prepare for the upcoming Winter Olympics is a tremendous honor, and our team is thrilled to be part of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s path to Beijing,” Stan Hubbard, owner of the Ice Wolves and Outpost Ice Arenas, said in a statement sent by the team.

Tickets for the two scrimmages will be available at tickets.nmicewolves.com. The matches also will air on the New Mexico Sports Network, UHF channel 20.5, the Ice Wolves said.

Both scrimmages, regardless of final scores, will include a 3-on-3 overtime period and shootout as part of the training regimen for the U.S. women. The scrimmages will be available on Channel 20.5 and on HockeyTV, a pay subscription site that carries all Ice Wolves games.

The opportunity to travel to New Mexico for high-altitude training and a set of scrimmages with the (Ice Wolves) is a trip we’re incredibly excited for,” said Katie Million, g USA Hockey’s director of women’s national team programs.

Outpost Ice Arenas lists an altitude of 6,129 feet.

The U.S. has a hole in its schedule after a COVID-19 lockdown forced Russia to pull out of a three-game series in Belfast, Northern Ireland, starting on Nov. 9. “It’s the world we’re living in today. We just need to learn to adapt and adjust,” said Million.

The American team played Monday night in Hartford, Conn., vs. Canada, losing 3-2. Those two teams are playing a nine-game series that resumes at Kingston, Ontario, on Nov. 21.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing begin on Feb. 4.

Nov. 8
U.S. women’s hockey at NM Ice Wolves, 6:30 p.m. The two teams also play again Nov. 9. Tickets are at tickets.nmicewolves.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
US women's hockey team coming to ABQ for workouts, ...
Featured Sports
The U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey ... The U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team is coming to Albuquerque this Saturday for a few days of h ...
2
Finally, Lobo hoops women get to play for their ...
College
For the University of New Mexico ... For the University of New Mexico women's basketball team, Sunday has been a long time coming. ...
3
Volleyball: Lobos knock off league-leading Colorado State
College
As picnic-lunch volleyball matches go, Saturday's ... As picnic-lunch volleyball matches go, Saturday's proved pretty tasty for University of New Mexico f ...
4
Sports Speak Up! On curious comments by the Speaker, ...
Featured Sports
NOT MUCH HELP for UNM from ... NOT MUCH HELP for UNM from up in Santa Fe. For the 2020-21 seasons for football and men's and women's basketball, our Governor all ...
5
Victorious United does its part -- and then the ...
Featured Sports
New Mexico United finished its regular-season ... New Mexico United finished its regular-season with a definite bang. Chris Wehan scored a pair of goals, Daniel Bruce added a highlight-reel tally and ...
6
Girls prep soccer: Top-seeded Cibola, Sandia Prep earn shutout ...
Featured Sports
Prep state tournament soccer action continued ... Prep state tournament soccer action continued Saturday around the state. The Journal will add to the reports as we get them: No. 1 CIBOLA ...
7
Pit welcomes back fans for Lobo men's Saturday scrimmage
College
The doors will be open. And ... The doors will be open. And there will be Lobo men's basketball played on Bob King Cou ...
8
Snitkers enjoy family moment before World Series Game 3
Featured Sports
Braves manager Brian Snitker usually sends ... Braves manager Brian Snitker usually sends bench coach Walt Weiss out with the lineup card to the umpires at home plate, but he wanted ...
9
State prep soccer: Sandia, La Cueva survive, advance (w/ ...
Boys' Soccer
Favorites Sandia and La Cueva both ... Favorites Sandia and La Cueva both took it right to the edge Friday night in the quarterfinals of the boys Class 5A soccer state ...