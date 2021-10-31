Lobos, past and present, start work on bringing back old Pit magic

Richard Pitino says the goal of his Lobo basketball program is to bring back the old Pit magic.

Saturday, with the help of an old Lobo star and the return of fans for men’s basketball in the half-century-old arena for the first time in more than 600 days, the program took a lively first step on that long journey back to the success and atmosphere of yesteryear with an intrasquad scrimmage in front of an estimated 1,000 fans.

“Basketball-wise, who knows what you really get out of it?” Pitino said after the rather informal, 32-minute scrimmage that did come down to wire in a 71-68 win for the “Silver” team over “Cherry.”

“It turned into an all-star game, and that’s OK. This is more for the fans, but it was a good time. Coaching in this building is awesome. I can’t wait to get it filled again.”

With four current Lobos out for various reasons (to be noted shortly), UNM on Friday got it cleared through the compliance office to call up a few former players who live in the area to see if they could serve as some extra bodies if needed during the scrimmage, so the 11 available Lobos wouldn’t have to play the entire scrimmage.

Chad Toppert, the 35-year-old former Albuquerque Academy star who played four seasons for the Lobos from 2005 to 2009, ended up proving to be far more than just a warm body at the end of the bench. He stole the show for the “Silver” squad with 18 points on 6-of-8 3-point shooting in 19 minutes, including hitting a game-tying triple with 35 seconds remaining and a game-winner with 2 seconds left.

“Man, he can shoot,” said new Lobo point guard Jaelen House, who excited fans with a high-energy, and very vocal game of his own that included a game-high 19 points, three assists and no turnovers to go along with plenty of trash talk.

Asked if any of the four older players joined in on the court with the trash talk, House said they did not.

It seems they were far too busy trying to catch their breath to be wasting any air talking trash.

“I wasn’t expecting to play that much, but enjoyed every minute,” Toppert, who last played professionally in Germany in 2017, said of his 19 minutes of action that, like House, included some stretches playing for both the Silver and the Cherry teams.

“It felt great playing again on the Pit floor. The body isn’t the same as it used to be, but at least I haven’t lost the shooting stroke.”

The Pit crowd roared for every Toppert 3 and fellow former Lobo Jamal Fenton assisted on all three baskets for “Silver” on their 8-0 run in the final 1:06 to erase a five-point deficit and win the game, including both Toppert 3s and an alley-oop dunk from half court to freshman Birima Seck.

“It was good for our guys to see how much those guys enjoyed being here,” Pitino said of incorporating the older players and hearing the crowd’s reaction for them. “That’s the way this thing needs to be.”

STATS: There was nothing worth reading into the postgame stat sheet, Pitino said, both because the game turned into a little more unstructured than planned, but also because most players played, at times, for both teams.

Nevertheless, the stat sheet highlights included 19 points from House, 18 apiece from Toppert and returning guard Jeremiah Francis III and 17 points from returner Javonte Johnson.

FAMILIAR FACES: The four returning Lobos were Toppert, Fenton (2009-13) with a game-high six assists, Daniel Faris (2005-09) with a team-high five rebounds in 11 minutes and Johnnie Harris (2007-08) had two points and three rebounds in 14 minutes.

WHO DIDN’T PLAY: Four current Lobos expected to either be starters, or compete for a starting job when healthy or otherwise available, did not play:

• Guard Saquan Singleton (out indefinitely with a heart condition);

• Guard K.J. Jenkins (held out after having wisdom teeth removed this week);

• Forward Valdir Manuel (remains suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed disciplinary matter being handled by administrators on UNM’s main campus);

• Forward Gethro Muscadin (the 6-10 forward transfer from Kansas was held out for an undisclosed disciplinary matter).

On Muscadin, Pitino said: “He is suspended indefinitely. How long it is, is up to him. … He’s a really good kid. He’s going to be a very good player. But there are standards that we all have to uphold and hopefully it’s not a long term thing.”

FANS IN STANDS: UNM officials said there were no major issues for the first large-scale indoor event since 2020. Some ushers were seen having to remind fans to pull their masks up, especially those closer to the court where players, referees and coaches are allowed to be unmasked during games.