Ansel Adams’ ‘Virtuoso expression’

HERNANDEZ – You can’t see it from the highway anymore the way California-based photographer Ansel Adams did on this day in 1941, when he slammed on his brakes and scrambled out of his station wagon to capture one of the most famous images of the modern era.

Some sources have estimated the photo was taken on Nov. 1 — Adams could not remember the exact date — but the Ansel Adams Gallery lists Oct. 31 on its official website.

A handful of people who were asked last week outside the Hernandez Dollar Store, said they were unfamiliar with the location and photo when it was shown to them by a Journal reporter. One person said, “It looks like the casino (in Española).”

But when Dolores Gallegos and her daughter Marylou Garcia got out of their car and saw the photo, Gallegos immediately said, “Moonrise, Ansel Adams.”

Gallegos graciously showed the reporter and a Journal photographer the location depicted in “Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico” — the Iglesia Católica San Jose del Chama, better known to locals as the San Jose church in this small community on U.S. 84/285, just north of Española.

Down a private dirt drive, past dozens of houses and after a couple of turns, despite being shielded by the homes and trees now blocking its view from the highway over 100 yards away, the church was still instantly recognizable with its white crosses beside it.

A sign on the front is dated Nov. 11, 1965, the date the church was remodeled.

“That picture didn’t have the pitched roof,” said Gallegos, alluding to the flat-topped structure surrounded by open sagebrush when its image was captured 80 years ago. Even the highway where Adams stopped has been re-configured since 1941.

“He came around before I was born really. Tourists come to see it,” said Gallegos, 72, who has lived in Hernandez all her life.

Asked if the photo made her proud, she responded, “very much so. And it (the church) used to have a wall made of adobes that we used to play out here, because my parents used to live down the road here.”

Gallegos said she didn’t immediately learn the significance of the photo. “Not until later and almost every house around here has the photo. Almost every house, yes,” Gallegos said with a laugh.

Not just an image

“Moonrise” is not just an image, according to Aimee Pflieger, assistant vice-president and a photography specialist at Sotheby’s Auction House, New York.

“It’s not only a really important photograph for an American photographer, but it’s arguably the most well-known American landscape that was ever taken,” said Pflieger.

Adams had been photographing north of Española with his son and a friend the day he took the famous image.

“I don’t think they had a very successful day — and they were speeding down the road, he looked to the side and saw this amazing landscape with the sun going down and the light hitting the crosses in front of this church,” said Pflieger.

After stopping and saying “give me this lens and give me the flash and give me this and give me that and he got the tripod set up and realized that he didn’t have his light meter,” said Pflieger.

Adams described the day, in his own words in Ansel’s Anecdotes on his gallery website: www.anseladams.com:

“I had been photographing in the Chama Valley … I made a few passable negatives that day and had several exasperating trials.”

He accepted defeat but said, “there is no use moaning about it.”

Heading south “I glanced to my left and saw an extraordinary situation — an inevitable photograph!”

Without the light meter “the situation was desperate: the low sun was trailing the edge of the clouds in the west, and shadow would soon dim the white crosses.”

He didn’t know how much light was being reflected from the crosses and considered “bracketing,” a technique using several different protective exposures.

“Suddenly I realized I knew the luminance of the moon … realizing as I released the shutter that I had an unusual photograph …”

Adams show coming in January

The New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe plans a show next year that will include two prints of “Moonrise, Hernandez.”

“Ansel Adams: Pure Photography” is scheduled to run from Jan. 29 through May 22. In addition to “Moonrise, Hernandez,” the show will include Adams’ portrait of his friend Georgia O’Keeffe and some of his early work from 1930s San Francisco.

“I’ve never done an Ansel Adams show,” said Kate Ware, the museum’s curator of photography. It’s not connected to the “Moonrise” anniversary, “It’s about showing off our holdings,” said Ware. “There are some surprising images that many people will not have seen.”

Adams ditched plans to become a concert pianist, said Ware, and she analogized his work as “the negative as the score and the print as the performance.”

She called the “Moonrise” photo “a virtuoso expression of his mature style.”

But Dolores Gallegos gets reminders of how the photo resonates beyond academic interest with its significance:

“The tourists that come through and they ask for it, but they don’t find it … just like you did now. They can’t find it sometimes so they’ll stop by my house.”