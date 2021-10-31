BCSO investigating double homicide in county

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says two people were shot and killed and “multiple individuals” were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

BCSO posted on social media at about 3 a.m. that the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Pajarito Road.

“Two individuals are confirmed deceased & multiple individuals have been transported to the hospital w/ gun shot wounds,” the agency said in its posts. Homicide and violent crime detectives were investigating.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said APD is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

“APD’s newly created Digital Intelligence Team is working with BCSO to provide information that might assist in its investigation…,” he said in a news release. He added that APD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit has also reached out to the sheriff’s office to offer assistance.