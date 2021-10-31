Shooting at apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

Albuquerque police are investigating a Sunday Morning shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers responded to a shots fired call at the Valley View Apartments at 3003 Transport St. SE and discovered casings and blood.

“Officers discovered that one individual was transported to the hospital by civilians and that individual had sustained a gunshot wound,” Gallegos said. He said that victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Later, another victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, and that individual is in critical condition, Gallegos said.

He added that another person showed up at the hospital with a leg injury, claiming he was struck by a vehicle as he and numerous others were trying to escape the area.