 Shooting at apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 critical - Albuquerque Journal

Shooting at apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police are investigating a Sunday Morning shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers responded to a shots fired call at the Valley View Apartments at 3003 Transport St. SE and discovered casings and blood.

“Officers discovered that one individual was transported to the hospital by civilians and that individual had sustained a gunshot wound,” Gallegos said. He said that victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Later, another victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, and that individual is in critical condition, Gallegos said.

He added that another person showed up at the hospital with a leg injury, claiming he was struck by a vehicle as he and numerous others were trying to escape the area.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Shooting at apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a Sunday ... Albuquerque police are investigating a Sunday Morning shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead and another in critical ...
2
BCSO investigating double homicide in county
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says two people were shot and killed and 'multiple individuals' were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds early ...
3
WisePies Pizza picked up by Walmart
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based WisePies Pizza items will now ... Albuquerque-based WisePies Pizza items will now be sold at Walmart, according to the company.
4
State deserves 30x30 credit for all its well-managed lands
ABQnews Seeker
Only 6% being counted toward goal ... Only 6% being counted toward goal when 30% is under federal oversight
5
State Police: Gun went off as couple fought, driving
ABQnews Seeker
Police say they have arrested a ... Police say they have arrested a man believed to have shot a woman in the head while she was driving him down the highway ...
6
NM oncologist with criminal past loses suit
ABQnews Seeker
State was granted waiver to allow ... State was granted waiver to allow doctor to practice; Deming man died
7
Ansel Adams' 'Virtuoso expression'
ABQnews Seeker
Iconic image, "Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico, ... Iconic image, "Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico, 1941" to be part of Santa Fe exhibition in January
8
Journal takes first place in public service, 12 other ...
ABQnews Seeker
Better Newspaper judges cite paper's 'impressive' ... Better Newspaper judges cite paper's 'impressive' coverage of pandemic in New Mexico
9
City tax revenue shows big growth in retail, other ...
ABQnews Seeker
City of Albuquerque has received $93.5M ... City of Albuquerque has received $93.5M in GRT through first 2 months of fiscal year 2022 — 18.4% more than last year