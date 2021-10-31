 2 killed in shootings at separate house parties in Houston - Albuquerque Journal

2 killed in shootings at separate house parties in Houston

By Associated Press

HOUSTON — Two people have been killed in gunfire at two separate house parties early Sunday morning in Houston, police say.

An 18-year-old woman was killed and three teens were injured when a fight broke out at a party at about 12:50 a.m. and several people started shooting at the back of the house and on the street, said Houston Police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir.

Bashir said the 18-year-old woman died at the scene. Houston Police Lt. Emanuel Pavel said the three teens who were wounded showed up later at hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds. Their conditions were unknown.

At another house party, a man was fatally shot while trying to clear people off of a street.

Houston Police Commander Donna Crawford said the man who was killed was a party-goer who was trying to move people from outside the front of the house when a man became angered at his efforts.

“There was an individual who was standing outside the house party, trying to get people to stop congregating in front of the house. A disagreement ensued,” she said.

She said both men drew guns and shots were fired but it wasn’t immediately clear who drew or fired first.

The suspect fled.

Crawford said the man who was killed was there for the party but she didn’t know if the suspect had been a party-goer.


