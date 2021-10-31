2 killed after motorcycle collides with a vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people have been killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Phoenix, according to authorities.
Police said officers responded to the crash site around 9:15 p.m. Saturday and learned that a 30-year-old man driving a motorcycle collided with a vehicle occupied by two women and a teenager.
The motorcyclist and a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.
Police said they have been identified as Sean Stokes and 46-year-old Diana Fletes.
The driver of the vehicle and teenager passenger suffered minor injuries.
Police said the cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.