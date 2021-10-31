El Paso County officials say 2 children, 2 adults killed

MONUMENT, Colo. — Two children and two adults were killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide at a home near Monument, the El Paso County Sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Deputies were called to the home on Pleier Drive just after 10 a.m. Saturday for a report of “someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help,” Lt. Deborah Mynatt said in a statement Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found two children and two adults dead, the Denver Post reported.

Mynatt did not share any details of how the incident unfolded and did not immediately respond to a request for additional information Sunday. The ages and identity of the four people have not been publicly released and it was unclear if they were related or who carried out the attack.

The call prompted a large law enforcement response. A “reverse 911″ was sent to families within a 2-mile (3.2-kilomether) radius, asking them to stay inside and lock their doors.