 One-on-One: Drew Tulchin – President of the New Mexico Angels - Albuquerque Journal

One-on-One: Drew Tulchin – President of the New Mexico Angels

By Ellen Marks / For The Journal

Picture this: a bundled-up elementary school kid selling garden seeds in the middle of a snowstorm.

That was Drew Tulchin, who recognized that he had a captive market because all the neighbors were home from work due to the weather.

“My neighbors often remembered this and said, ‘Only Drew would think a snowstorm is a good time to sell seeds,'” says Tulchin, who grew up in North Carolina. “Whereas my logic was, I was home from school so I had this opportunity and it was an available marketplace.”

No surprise, then, that Tulchin grew up to be a veteran entrepreneur and investor who became the first CEO of the Meow Wolf artist collective and who now heads the New Mexico Angels.

The Angels, which provide seed and early-stage capital to startup companies, have played a prominent role in New Mexico since incorporating in 2000. It went on hiatus during the pandemic but sprung back last January, when Tulchin took over.

The Angels this year have helped 13 companies and invested over $4.8 million in early-stage startups. In addition, the Angels have unlocked $5.1 million in capital for New Mexico “high-growth” companies, Tulchin says.

Tulchin came to New Mexico almost 15 years ago, investing and assisting such startups as Meow Wolf, Electric Playhouse and Build With Robots.

But his entrepreneurial spirit goes back much further and reflects his belief that business can create social change.

After a turn volunteering with the nonprofits Vista and Americorps, Tulchin made a shift and worked as a liaison between banks and poor populations in more than 50 countries to “bring finance to people who didn’t have access.”

“Working with nonprofits, I became frustrated by the limitations of change and action that were available to community groups — lack of money, lack of resources, lack of access to power,” Tulchin says. “So I sought my MBA to try to understand how I might be able to do social change a little differently. I was able to learn about what is now called social enterprise — being able to ensure that businesses are doing things that are good for the world, in addition to making a product for profit.”

What do you think has made you successful in your career?

“I think that I work really hard. I think that I’m tenacious about the causes that I choose to be a part of and that being able to do this work is really a social good. Therefore, my ‘product’ — so to speak, in air quotes — is something that everyone should want. My experience in New Mexico is that there’s a feeling of scarcity and that because of that … there’s a zero sum behavior. And I don’t believe that that’s necessary for our startup community, and I think it’s a disservice to the startup community. Therefore, I comport myself in the organizations that I’m organizing in a way so that we can all participate and win.”

Is there a project you’re particularly proud of?

“There have been many. I’m very proud of the work I got to do with Meow Wolf and the work of those creatives in bringing an idea to reality and working collectively toward a … goal. It really was a magical moment. In addition, I’m privileged to be able to work with the pueblo of Acoma on their business advisory council. It’s a true honor to be able to give what advice I have and what connections I have to a Native American community that is incredibly strong … and is developing business to advance their nation and their people.”

Who inspires you?

“The entrepreneurs that I meet in New Mexico, my hats off to all of them. They are hard-working, dedicated, relentless people, and there are many, many successes and unsung heroes in our New Mexico startup ecosystem. There’s a great national organization called Social Venture Circle, and I became a member after being a hanger-on for a couple of years. Ben and Jerry of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream are members. And so I found a really strong peer group and a number of people who are a half-step or one step older than me in both age and in professional experience.”

Besides selling seeds, what was your first job?

“There was a football stadium and the Dean Smith dome, which was a new basketball stadium at UNC (University of North Carolina), and they would have rock concerts. So my first job was as a parking attendant because I could get in for free. I earned, I don’t even know if it was minimum wage, … but I got to do this job with other people who I knew, and then I got to go see sports games and rock ‘n’ roll. Pink Floyd is one I remember for sure.”

What do you do in your free time?

“I work and then I volunteer. I mentor quite a number of both nonprofits and entrepreneurs who are early in their effort. And then, also, sports are fun. I have a group of folks that I run with. I play ultimate Frisbee. I actually just got back from an international beach tournament … It was in Sardinia, of all places. We were fourth. That worked out pretty well.”

Where are your favorite places?

“An international place where there’s a little bit of sadness right now is Afghanistan. I went there three times for economic development. I was so ignorant, and there were so many amazing people that were willing to share who they were, what their country was about, what they were trying to do. It’s really sad to me that the United States and other countries have spent so much money … and nobody really has very much to show for it. My preference would be that we collectively think about development and how it can affect the local people, and let’s take that capital and have them use it for themselves to solve their own problems.”

What makes you laugh?

“Most things. I think we should all be laughing. The amount of laughter I’ve had with people who I don’t even share the same language with is wonderful. And then I also think that clowns get a bad rap.”

What are you optimistic about?

“So many examples of individuals … who are standing up and stepping forward. The heroism of young people who are being handed such a bad basket of goods by inept leadership and short-term thinking. I’ve met incredible young people who were so much more advanced in their thinking than I was at their age, and it really fills me with amazement and wonder. Anything I can do to help these social entrepreneurs and community activists — I’m just pleased to be able to be in their shine.”

 

THE BASICS: Drew Tulchin, 51, born in Chapel Hill, N.C., master’s in business administration, University of Washington, 2000; bachelor’s degree, history and international relations, Washington University, 1992.

POSITIONS: President, New Mexico Angels, since 2020; interim chief financial officer, PWR Lab, since August 2021; senior adviser, Marion Street Capital, since January 2021; managing partner, UpSpring, 2007-August 2021; vice president, Build with Robots, May 2020-May 2021; vice president, Electric Playhouse, May 2019-June 2020; chief financial officer and vice president, Meow Wolf, 2016-2019.

OTHER: Advisory council member, Pueblo of Acoma Business Enterprises, since March 2020; commission member, Serve New Mexico, since February 2020; mentor and judge for Social Impact Exchange, Mentor Capital Network and Echoing Green, since 2010; board member, WESST, 2019-2020.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Albuquerque shop offers high-end floral arrangements
ABQnews Seeker
Emily James has spent the past ... Emily James has spent the past decade in the floral industry and now she will soon be opening her very first storefront location with ...
2
Raising Cane’s sets sights on NE Heights for Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
The popular chicken finger restaurant is ... The popular chicken finger restaurant is set to open an Albuquerque location next summer, according to the company. 
3
Internet provider to build fiber broadband network in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Service for some areas could begin ... Service for some areas could begin in 2022
4
Facebook to add two buildings at Los Lunas hub
ABQnews Seeker
Company: Previously estimated $1.2B investment grows ... Company: Previously estimated $1.2B investment grows to $2B
5
New Mexico burrito vendor's pandemic project: A new ice ...
ABQnews Seeker
SOCORRO - Owner of Socorro's beloved ... SOCORRO - Owner of Socorro's beloved Breakfast Burritos N' More, Robert Gonzales is ...
6
NM unveils new 20-year economic 'roadmap'
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE - New Mexico would ... SANTA FE - New Mexico would seek to bolster job training, better align its higher educational p ...
7
Journal Poll: Half of city voters rate economy as ...
2021 city election
Just 27% of likely Albuquerque voters ... Just 27% of likely Albuquerque voters take a positive view of the city's economy, even though ...
8
NM’s health insurance exchange goes local
Business
Fully state-run means local and new ... Fully state-run means local and new web address for beWellnm
9
Cleaning service shutdown devastates franchisees
ABQnews Seeker
"Everyone was blindsided" by closure of ... "Everyone was blindsided" by closure of Jan-Pro of New Mexico
10
Federal funds help cut health care costs
Business
'That's more options for New Mexico, ... 'That's more options for New Mexico, so that's the ultimate win for all of us'