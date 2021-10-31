 The Latest: Astros drop slumping Bregman, bats 7th in Game 5 - Albuquerque Journal

The Latest: Astros drop slumping Bregman, bats 7th in Game 5

By Associated Press

ATLANTA — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The Houston Astros have reworked their lineup for Game 5, dropping the slumping Alex Bregman from his usual third spot to seventh. Carlos Correa moves into the third slot.

An Albuquerque native, Bregman is 1 for 14 in the World Series, and Houston trails Atlanta three games to one. The Astros have desperate for a big hit this week — they’re hitless in their last 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Second baseman Jose Altuve will lead off, followed by right fielder Michael Brantley, Correa at shortstop, left fielder Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, center fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman at third base, catcher Martín Maldonado and pitcher Framber Valdez.

___

4:05 p.m.

Rookie left-hander Tucker Davidson will start Game 5 of the World Series for the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros on Sunday night in his first major league appearance in four months.

The Braves are trying to clinch their first championship since 1995. They led the series three games to one.

The 25-year-old Davidson watched the series opener on Tuesday on television from a hotel in suburban Atlanta, then was summoned to join the Braves the next day in Houston after Charlie Morton’s right leg was broken by a comebacker.

Davidson had not pitched against big league hitters since June 15, when he allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings against Boston. He went on the injured list the next day with left forearm inflammation and didn’t pitch in another game until Oct. 3 facing Jackson for Gwinnett at Triple-A. He threw 40 pitches over three innings, allowing one run and three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Davidson enters 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in five career big league starts, one in 2020 and four during the first half of this season.

He is the third rookie to start for the Braves in the matchup.

Ian Anderson pitched five hitless innings for the victory in Friday night’s 2-0 win. Dylan Lee lasted just one out Saturday in his first big league start, and Atlanta rallied in the seventh inning for a 3-2 win.

Atlanta’s batting order had right fielder Jorge Soler moved up to the leadoff spot against left-hander Framber Valdez, whom he homered against leading off Game 1.

Left fielder Eddie Rosario was moved to the fifth spot.

First baseman Freddie Freeman hit second, followed by second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, Rosario, center fielder Adam Duvall, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, shortstop Dansby Swanson and Davidson.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


