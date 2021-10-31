Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported 67 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is at 1,487.

The Navajo Department of Health had reported 105 more COVID-19 cases but no deaths Friday for the 20th time in the past 30 days and then 77 cases and one death on Saturday.

Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the tribal health department issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, in-person family and social gatherings are leading to more cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said. “In addition, residents who travel to cities off our Nation and let their guard down often bring back the virus to their households. We have to do better and we have to remind our loved ones to take precautions and wear a mask in public whether they are on or off the Navajo Nation.”

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.