 White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19 - Albuquerque Journal

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

By Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.

Psaki did not accompany Biden on his trip abroad to Rome this weekend for the Group of 20 summit and next Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.

Psaki had planned to travel with the president but scrapped the trip just as he was set to depart for Europe after learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” Psaki said in a statement. “However, today, I tested positive for COVID.”

Psaki said she is only exhibiting mild symptoms.

“While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” Psaki said.

White House staff and others traveling with the president have been undergoing daily tests for COVID-19 since before departing Washington and are all fully vaccinated. Many officials have also received booster shots, due to the close-quarters environment and frequent travel associated with their work.

Biden got his COVID-19 booster on Sept 27, shortly after federal regulators approved the third dose for many Americans.

Biden has been accompanied on the trip by principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Psaki said she would return to work in person at the conclusion of a 10-day quarantine and following a negative rapid test.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
BCSO investigating double homicide in county
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says two people were shot and killed and 'multiple individuals' were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds early ...
2
Shooting at apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a Sunday ... Albuquerque police are investigating a Sunday Morning shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead and another in critical ...
3
NM oncologist with criminal past loses suit
ABQnews Seeker
State was granted waiver to allow ... State was granted waiver to allow doctor to practice; Deming man died
4
Most ABQ voters support vaccine mandates
2021 city election
Pollster: Party identity drives conflicting takes ... Pollster: Party identity drives conflicting takes on safety of indoor entertainment
5
Ansel Adams' 'Virtuoso expression'
ABQnews Seeker
Iconic image, "Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico, ... Iconic image, "Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico, 1941" to be part of Santa Fe exhibition in January
6
City tax revenue shows big growth in retail, other ...
ABQnews Seeker
City of Albuquerque has received $93.5M ... City of Albuquerque has received $93.5M in GRT through first 2 months of fiscal year 2022 — 18.4% more than last year
7
Multiple people shot at West Side house party
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting happened in the area of ... Shooting happened in the area of McMahon and Unser NW; none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening
8
'She was my friend' -- Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer
ABQnews Seeker
Baldwin speaks publicly for the first ... Baldwin speaks publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the Santa Fe-area set of "Rust"
9
Journal takes first place in public service, 12 other ...
ABQnews Seeker
Better Newspaper judges cite paper's 'impressive' ... Better Newspaper judges cite paper's 'impressive' coverage of pandemic in New Mexico
10
A look at five places around Albuquerque that go ...
Arts
Cody Polston has always been interested ... Cody Polston has always been interested in history. ...