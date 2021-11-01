Lobo women seem right at home, again

Prev 1 of 11 Next

It didn’t take the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team long to get comfortable playing in front of fans at the Pit.

The Lobos came out blazing hot Sunday, hitting their first five shots (three of them 3-pointers) and never looked back in a 94-53 exhibition win over NCAA Division II Western Colorado.

LaTora Duff and Shaiquel McGruder led four Lobos in double figures with 16 points apiece, but player stats largely took a back seat for UNM’s first home game with an audience in more than 18 months. An enthusiastic announced crowd of 3,594 made its presence felt from a pregame ring ceremony through the final basket.

“I loved it,” McGruder said. “I’m really thankful for our crowd coming out and supporting us. Fans in the stands made everything so much better.”

UNM played only two home games last season, and those were with no fans admitted. Because of New Mexico’s pandemic restrictions, the Lobos played 17 of 19 games outside the state and yet still managed to capture a Mountain West regular-season championship.

Returning players and coaches received commemorative championship rings prior to Sunday’s games. The rings featured UNM’s shield and the Mountain West emblem with an inscription inside reading: “14,423 miles, 76 days, It’s just us.”

McGruder said players had not seen the rings until Sunday.

“No, they kept them from us,” she said, “but they look really amazing. Getting those rings was a big highlight today.”

UNM had its share of highlights once the game started, as well. But for the fans, Sunday was as much about introductions as anything. Three returning players (Duff, Kath van Bennekom and Nevaeh Parkinson) had never previously played before a UNM home crowd, nor had any of this season’s six freshmen.

With that in mind, Lobos coach Mike Bradbury rotated personnel throughout the contest. All 12 available players saw at least nine minutes of action, and all but one scored.

“We looked good at times, sloppy at times and we were disorganized,” Bradbury said, “which is something we’ll be working on (Monday) at practice. The bright side is the effort was good and we competed. That’s important as we get used to playing in front of fans again.”

UNM dominated the first half, leading 29-9 after one quarter and 57-22 at intermission. Western Colorado appeared to find its footing in the third quarter, outscoring the Lobos 19-15 and capitalizing on some shaky UNM defense.

But the home team opened the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run, and Bradbury pulled his seniors for the remainder of the game.

Jaedyn De La Cerda finished with 13 points for the Lobos, and freshman Viané Cumber, a Sandia High alum, scored 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. Freshman Paula Reus started for UNM alongside the team’s four seniors but ended up as the only Lobo who did not score.

Samantha Coleman scored 11 points to lead Western Colorado, but Mountaineers freshman Natalie Jojola from Los Lunas got some of the day’s biggest cheers with nine points off the bench.

