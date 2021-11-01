New point guard House brings energy, chatter to UNM squad

Over the summer, not long after Jaelen House first touched down in Albuquerque as one of several new Lobos looking for a fresh start with the rebuilding program, the 6-foot guard gave a pretty accurate description of his game and what UNM basketball fans could expect from him on the court.

“The ball finds energy, so I’m always trying to have my energy high and get my teammates going so they can have the same type of energy I have,” House told the Journal during a 20-minute podcast interview.

Saturday, when the Pit welcomed back fans for a Lobo basketball game for the first time in more than 600 days, House put those words into action. He played with an energy and frenetic pace that seems destined to make the Arizona State transfer someone opposing Mountain West teams are going to grow to hate seeing for the next three years — and one Lobo fans will grow to love.

Based on reactions, the crowd seemed to like what it saw Saturday.

“It was cool to have some fans around,” House said of Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in the Pit. “I ain’t played around fans in a minute. … It was fun — fun to finally get in front of people and play.”

And just in case any of the 1,000 or so fans in the Pit on Saturday missed any of House’s game-high 19 points, they probably heard about them.

The sophomore guard is, without question, the biggest talker on the court. He is not afraid in the slightest to talk trash with opposing players — in practice with fellow Lobos or in the Oct. 23 closed-door scrimmage in the Pit against Northern Arizona in which he went off for 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting in just 21 minutes. He also collected a technical foul in the second half of a game the Lobos were leading by about 20 points at the time.

So how much of House’s in-your-face chatter, feed-off-the-crowd energy and vocal approach to trying to get his teammates’ energy up is too much?

“That’s something I’m trying to figure out, because that is a little bit of his game,” said first-year coach Richard Pitino, before offering up the biggest of disclaimers in making an NBA style comparison for his point guard, who just so happens to be the son of former NBA player Eddie House.

“I’m not saying he’s this. He’ll get all excited, so don’t say I said it,” the coach continued. “(He’s a) Trae Young, Steph Curry type (of player). He’s not them, but he plays like that a little bit. He needs to have, I think, an on-court awareness at times of when to do it and when to not. But he can make tough shots. He really can.”

Young and Curry are two of the NBA’s elite — each ball-dominant guards who have a knack for taking over stretches of games with high-energy, off-script improvisations that include plenty of shot-making and trash-talking.

On a much different level, House has shown the same — being at his best in practices and game/scrimmage settings when improvising and, yes, plenty of chatter to opponents.

“Today was more of an all-star game, so the talking and all that, he’ll need to rein that in once the real games start,” Pitino said Saturday. “But he hits tough shots. He really does. And I think you do, as a coach, need to let them go a little bit.”

In Saturday’s four-quarter format, the first 8 minutes were the only segment that was particularly game-like in that it didn’t feature any alumni players or any current Lobos switching teams. It was starters vs. reserves, and it was when House was at his best

In a 5-minute, 28-second stretch of the first quarter, House wowed fans and wore out the “Silver” reserve squad.

From the 6:29 mark to 1:01, over 11 possessions for his “Cherry” team, House scored nine points, had three rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal.

He hit 3-of-8 shots in that span, including a pair of 3-pointers, and converted a 4-point play. One 3-point basket at 3:39 was set up by his getting credited with a blocked shot, setting up a fast break. His other 3 came only after he, the smallest player on the court, first grabbed an offensive board to extend a possession.

Every time House touched the ball, he attacked.

And, as he alluded to over the summer, energy was never lacking while he was on the court.