 New venue for former Arizona AG Grant Woods' services - Albuquerque Journal

New venue for former Arizona AG Grant Woods’ services

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Services for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods have been moved to a larger venue.

The services set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 will now be held at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Phoenix. They had been set to be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in uptown Phoenix. Church capacity limits prompted the change. The Orpheum has seating for more than 1,300 people.

Woods died unexpectedly on Oct. 23 at age 67. A cause has not been announced by his family.

Eulogies are planned by Cindy McCain and retired NBA player Charles Barkley.

Woods was a fixture of Arizona Republican politics for decades and was a top aide to the late Sen. John McCain when he was a congressman, serving as his first chief of staff in the 1980s. He delivered a eulogy alongside now-President Joe Biden at McCain’s 2018 memorial service in Phoenix.

Woods served as attorney general from 1991 to 1999, helping lead negotiations on a massive nationwide settlement with tobacco companies and championing consumer issues.

He changed his registration to Democratic in late 2018 because of his frustration at the party’s direction and then-President Donald Trump.

Woods is survived by his wife, Marlene Galan Woods, and their five children.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
California man charged in alleged flight attendant assault
Around the Region
A 20-year-old California man has been ... A 20-year-old California man has been charged with assault and interfering with a flight crew in an alleged attack on a flight attendant on ...
2
Canadian snowbirds primed to flock south as US opens ...
Around the Region
Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are ... Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are savoring the idea of leaving behind this winter's subzero temperatures when the U.S. reopens its borders to nonessential ...
3
Officers, paramedics charged in McClain's death in court
Around the Region
Three police officers and two paramedics ... Three police officers and two paramedics indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Colorado appeared in court ...
4
Colorado Supreme Court approves new congressional districts
Around the Region
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday approved ... Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday approved the state's new congressional map, rejecting arguments from civil rights groups that the redistricting plan deprives Latinos of ...
5
Man convicted of killing Texas officer found dead in ...
Around the Region
A 33-year-old man sentenced to death ... A 33-year-old man sentenced to death in the 2012 fatal shooting of an Austin police officer at a Wal-Mart has been found dead in ...
6
Avondale police shoot and wound armed man after altercation
Around the Region
Officers shot and wounded a man ... Officers shot and wounded a man during an early morning altercation near a fast-food restaurant, according to Avondale police. They said officers responded to ...
7
Arizona reports 2,090 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Around the Region
Health officials in Arizona on Monday ... Health officials in Arizona on Monday reported 2,090 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one more death. The latest numbers released by the state Department ...
8
Attorney Evan Young appointed to Texas Supreme Court
Around the Region
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott appointed attorney ... Republican Gov. Greg Abbott appointed attorney Evan Young on Monday to fill a Texas Supreme Court vacancy. Young replaces former justice Eva Guzman, who ...
9
2 workers rescued from Scottsdale construction site trench
Around the Region
Firefighters rescued two workers from a ... Firefighters rescued two workers from a trench at a construction site in Scottsdale on Monday. Authorities said a construction worker accidentally fell down a ...