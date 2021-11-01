New venue for former Arizona AG Grant Woods’ services

PHOENIX — Services for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods have been moved to a larger venue.

The services set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 will now be held at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Phoenix. They had been set to be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in uptown Phoenix. Church capacity limits prompted the change. The Orpheum has seating for more than 1,300 people.

Woods died unexpectedly on Oct. 23 at age 67. A cause has not been announced by his family.

Eulogies are planned by Cindy McCain and retired NBA player Charles Barkley.

Woods was a fixture of Arizona Republican politics for decades and was a top aide to the late Sen. John McCain when he was a congressman, serving as his first chief of staff in the 1980s. He delivered a eulogy alongside now-President Joe Biden at McCain’s 2018 memorial service in Phoenix.

Woods served as attorney general from 1991 to 1999, helping lead negotiations on a massive nationwide settlement with tobacco companies and championing consumer issues.

He changed his registration to Democratic in late 2018 because of his frustration at the party’s direction and then-President Donald Trump.

Woods is survived by his wife, Marlene Galan Woods, and their five children.