Arizona reports 2,090 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Monday reported 2,090 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The latest numbers released by the state Department of Health Services pushed the totals to 1,170,990 cases since the pandemic began with 21,155 known deaths.

The department’s coronavirus dashboard showed that COVID-19-related hospitalizations inched upward, with 1,790 virus patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Sunday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both increased over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,204.7 on Oct. 14 to 2,574.4 on Thursday while the rolling average of daily deaths increased from 29.7 to 57.4 during the same period.

More than 4.2 million people among the vaccine-eligible population — or 59.2% — have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Over 3.7 million in Arizona have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 16 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the outbreak of cases was discovered when two inmates reported virus-like symptoms on Wednesday. All the inmates have been moved to another housing unit and following quarantine rules.

Vaccines are offered to all inmates, the sheriff’s office said. So far, 250 have been vaccinated.