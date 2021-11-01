Avondale police shoot and wound armed man after altercation

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Officers shot and wounded a man during an early morning altercation near a fast-food restaurant, according to Avondale police.

They said officers responded to a report of a welfare check around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

They found the man asleep inside his car in the drive-thru, blocking traffic and causing other drivers to honk their horns.

Police said officers reported seeing a gun in the car and tried to wake the man up without opening the doors of his vehicle.

But when that plan didn’t work, they opened his car door.

Police said the man woke up and there was an altercation with officers and he grabbed his gun and tried to run off before officers fired their weapons.

Authorities said the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He’s expected to be released from a hospital soon and will be taken into police custody.

The name of the man hasn’t been released yet and police said it’s unclear what charges he may face.