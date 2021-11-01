 Bikini rule changed in beach handball after player protest - Albuquerque Journal

Bikini rule changed in beach handball after player protest

By Associated Press

BASEL, Switzerland — Bikini-style uniforms will no longer be mandated for female beach handball players following protests by players and European lawmakers.

The new wording by the sport’s governing body follows a campaign started by the Norwegian national team in July and now allows women to wear “short tight pants” instead of bikinis.

The Norwegian federation was fined because players wore “improper clothing” at the European Championship in July. They had worn shorts to protest the bikini rule.

Team handball’s rules ahead of the Tokyo Olympics seemed out of line with an IOC directive to curb overly sexualized images of female athletes.

There is still a gender divide in the updated International Handball Federation equipment rules.

Female players are told to wear pants “with a close fit” while men’s shorts can be “not too baggy.”

The Switzerland-based IHF updated the rules in a document on its website dated Oct. 3. Days earlier, the sports ministers from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland urged the IHF and other international sports to let athletes “be dressed in a way that suits performance and comfort.”

Pop singer Pink had supported the Norwegians and offered to pay the 1,500 euro ($1,700) fine, saying she was “very proud” of the team for challenging the rule.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Canada lynx to keep species protections under legal deal
Nation
U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to ... U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to keep federal protections in place for the snow-loving Canada lynx, under a court settlement approved Monday by a ...
2
Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll
Nation
Americans' opinions on the U.S. economy ... Americans' opinions on the U.S. economy have soured noticeably in the past month, a new poll finds, with nearly half expecting economic conditions to ...
3
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
Nation
The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse opened ... The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse opened Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who hadn't already made up their minds about the young ...
4
Biden cites 'overwhelming obligations' of US on climate
Nation
In a markedly more humble tone ... In a markedly more humble tone for a U.S. leader, President Joe Biden acknowledged at a U.N. summit Monday that the United States and ...
5
Bikini rule changed in beach handball after player protest
Nation
Bikini-style uniforms will no longer be ... Bikini-style uniforms will no longer be mandated for female beach handball players following protests by players and European lawmakers. The new wording by the ...
6
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to pre-pandemic shape
Nation
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will ... The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to its pre-pandemic form this year, with its route restored through Manhattan, high-flying helium balloons once again ...
7
Final decision on Georgia spaceport permit delayed yet again
Nation
A federal agency has yet again ... A federal agency has yet again pushed back a final decision on whether to allow the construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets in ...
8
COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped
Nation
Anticipating a green light from vaccine ... Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White ...
9
US prisons face staff shortages as officers quit amid ...
Nation
At a Georgia state House of ... At a Georgia state House of Representatives hearing on prison conditions in September, a corrections officer called in to testify, interrupting his shift to ...