 Memorable quotes from global climate change conference - Albuquerque Journal

Memorable quotes from global climate change conference

By Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland — Global leaders have gathered at the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, to discuss urgent action to combat a rapidly warming world.

Here are some memorable quotes from heads of state and government and others who are giving speeches Monday, the second day of the two-week conference in Glasgow, Scotland:

___

“The people who will judge us are children not yet born and their children, and we are now coming center stage before a vast and uncountable audience of posterity, and we must not fluff our lines or miss our cue, because if we fail they will not forgive us.” — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

___

“There’s no more time to hang back or sit on the fence or argue amongst ourselves. This is a challenge of our collective lifetimes. The existential threat, threat to human existence as we know it, and every day we delay the cost of inaction increases. So let this be the moment that we answer history’s call here in Glasgow.” –U.S. President Joe Biden

___

“Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice: Either we stop it — or it stops us. It’s time to say: enough. … Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves.” — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

___

“We do not want that dreaded death sentence, and we’ve come here today to say: ‘Try harder, try harder.'” — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

___

“We are already gasping for survival. Tomorrow is not an option, for it will be too late.” — Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan

___

“The decisions you make here will help determine whether children will have food and water.” — Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti

___

“Change is not going to come from inside there — that is not leadership, this is leadership. We say no more ‘blah blah blah,’ no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet.” — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg

___

“We are disappointed that others feel we still have time.” — Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro

___

“It is often those who can’t access the models of development that caused this climate change that are living through its first consequences. Small islands, vulnerable territories, Indigenous people are the first victims of the consequences of climate disturbances.” — French President Emmanuel Macron

___

“We are, after all, the greatest problem solvers to have ever existed on Earth. If working apart, we are a force powerful enough to destabilize our planet. Surely working together, we are powerful enough to save it.” — veteran British broadcaster and documentary maker David Attenborough

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Strangulation an overlooked red flag in domestic violence
Blogs
Discourse on domestic abuse could be ... Discourse on domestic abuse could be catalyst for deeper discussion
2
Violence over weekend leaves 5 fatally shot, others injured
ABQnews Seeker
Violence erupted marring the Halloween weekend ... Violence erupted marring the Halloween weekend around the metro area with five people ...
3
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
ABQnews Seeker
Leaders of the world's biggest economies ... Leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at ...
4
Sandia applies for patent to clean coal ash, mine ...
ABQnews Seeker
Domestic source of elements important for ... Domestic source of elements important for commerce and national security
5
It's been two traffic-jammed years; why isn't U.S. 550 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Project officials expect substantial completion by ... Project officials expect substantial completion by Thanksgiving 2021
6
Cano Health ordered to destroy Optum records
ABQnews Seeker
Documents allegedly misappropriated Documents allegedly misappropriated
7
Town: camera not improper
ABQnews Seeker
Former sergeant intends to file lawsuit ... Former sergeant intends to file lawsuit alleging consent violation
8
Shooting at apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating a Sunday ... Albuquerque police are investigating a Sunday Morning shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque that left one person dead and another in critical ...
9
NM oncologist with criminal past loses suit
ABQnews Seeker
State was granted waiver to allow ... State was granted waiver to allow doctor to practice; Deming man died
10
Most ABQ voters support vaccine mandates
2021 city election
Pollster: Party identity drives conflicting takes ... Pollster: Party identity drives conflicting takes on safety of indoor entertainment