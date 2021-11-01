 Coroner: Colorado hiker likely died of hypothermia - Albuquerque Journal

Coroner: Colorado hiker likely died of hypothermia

By Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder County coroner’s office says a hiker whose body was found in the mountains of northern Colorado likely died of hypothermia or being exposed to the elements.

The Daily Camera reports 27-year-old Joshua Hall, of Arvada, went missing in February and was found dead in July near the Diamond Lake Trail west of Boulder. Hall’s autopsy says the area where he was hiking had “extremely cold and snowy weather conditions” at the time.

Hall started his hike with his dog Happy at a trailhead near Nederland, and his cellphone pinged near the Continental Divide Trail a short time later. He was reported overdue from his hike Feb. 3, and his dog was found wandering the Peak to Peak Highway south of Ward on Feb. 11.

In a statement released July 3, Hall’s family described him as a person who lived life to the fullest, made others laugh and who appreciated the beauty of his surroundings, while always striving to learn.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said volunteers and numerous organizations spent more than 700 hours searching for Hall before his body was found July 1 by a volunteer with the Front Range Rescue Dogs organization, which had been preparing an organized search.

The death has been ruled an accident.


