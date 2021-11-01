Cold front headed to eastern New Mexico

A backdoor cold front this week will turn New Mexico weather into “a tale of two halves of the state,” said Todd Shoemake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque.

“Eastern New Mexico will be much more fickle as far as temperatures are concerned … and they’ll see more cloud cover and potential for drizzle and foggy conditions,” Shoemake said. “Whereas the western half of the state looks to be a little bit on the drier side, and more stable as far as temperature trends go.”

Albuquerque is expected to reach 68 degrees on Tuesday.

Las Vegas and Raton could hit 52 degrees on Tuesday. Tucumcari and Clovis may hit 50 — drops of nearly 20 degrees from Monday’s high temperatures.

The cold front will not bring significant rain chances to New Mexico.

“Anybody that gets a tenth of an inch will really be on the high end,” Shoemake said.

Northern mountain locations may receive a dusting of snow.

Wednesday in Albuquerque could reach a high of 65 degrees, and Thursday may hit 62.

The state will begin warming back up on Friday. Temperatures in the mid-70s will return to the eastern plains.

The weekend in Albuquerque is expected to be sunny, with clear skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

“Unfortunately, the temperature trend is setting up pretty well for a La Niña pattern (this winter),” said meteorologist Scott Overpeck. “Warm temperatures, below normal precipitation, they all kind of go together.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.