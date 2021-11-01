 John Garcia takes over General Services Department - Albuquerque Journal

John Garcia takes over General Services Department

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

John A. Garcia, secretary of the General Services Department

SANTA FE — John A. Garcia, a business leader with a background in city and state government, joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration Monday as secretary of the General Services Department.

His appointment requires Senate confirmation, but he can begin work right away.

Garcia, 63, joins the Cabinet of Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, after working as executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico.

He also has a deep background in government, having served as secretary of tourism and, later, economic development under then-Republican Gov. Gary Johnson. He also led economic development efforts under former Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry, a Republican, and at the University of New Mexico.

Garcia, who has a twin brother, Jim, also has worked in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

In a written statement, Garcia said that in his new role, he will be committed to providing good customer service to other state agencies and employees.

The General Services Department oversees state purchasing, state buildings and the state fleet.

“My experience in the public and private sectors will serve as the foundation for my leadership at GSD,” Garcia said.

The previous secretary, Ken Ortiz, retired at the end of June.

Lujan Grisham’s Cabinet has faced significant turnover since she took office Jan. 1, 2019. Twelve of 23 Cabinet secretaries have changed during her tenure.

In a written statement, she said she is confident Garcia is the right person to lead the General Services Department, which she called “the backbone of state government.”

 


