 Austin leaders denounce string of antisemitic actions - Albuquerque Journal

Austin leaders denounce string of antisemitic actions

By Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin leaders gathered Monday to demonstrate solidarity with the city’s Jewish community after a string of antisemitic incidents over the past two weeks.

The nonprofit Interfaith Action of Central Texas organized the Monday demonstration after a fire around 9 p.m. Sunday caused $25,000 in damage to the main entrance of Congregation Beth Israel’s synagogue. Fire investigators believe the blaze was deliberately set. No injuries or arrests have been reported.

Austin Fire Capt. Brandon Jennings said they received tips about who committed the arson. Investigators are also reviewing security video of the incident, he said.

Also, on Oct. 23, about a dozen people unfurled an antisemitic banner from an overpass on the heavily traveled North MoPac Boulevard and displayed similar posters in the East Sixth Street entertainment area, according to Anti-Defamation League-Austin.

On Oct. 22, Anderson High School’s buildings were vandalized with swastikas, homophobic slogans and racist slurs.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined representatives of the city’s other elected leaders to denounce such activity.

“When we see acts of hate, they’re jarring. They’re hurtful, and they are scary. But they are not surprising,” Adler said. “Because there are people who do hateful and horrible, wrongful things.”

He added: “The danger is that hate spreads.” Which, he said, made it essential for the wider community to declare, “That is not us.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona AG questions former Maricopa County election offical
Around the Region
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes ... Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Monday he was questioned by investigators from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office about the 2020 election. ...
2
Coroner: Colorado hiker likely died of hypothermia
Around the Region
The Boulder County coroner's office says ... The Boulder County coroner's office says a hiker whose body was found in the mountains of northern Colorado likely died of hypothermia or being ...
3
Denver judge amends ballot measure days before election
Around the Region
A Denver ballot initiative that would ... A Denver ballot initiative that would have allowed residents to sue the city for a slow response to homeless encampment clean-ups has been amended ...
4
Canadian snowbirds head south as US land borders reopen
Around the Region
Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are ... Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are savoring the idea of leaving behind this winter's subzero temperatures when the U.S. reopens its borders to nonessential ...
5
California man charged in alleged flight attendant assault
Around the Region
A 20-year-old California man has been ... A 20-year-old California man has been charged with assault and interfering with a flight crew in an alleged attack on a flight attendant on ...
6
Officers, paramedics charged in McClain's death in court
Around the Region
Three police officers and two paramedics ... Three police officers and two paramedics indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Colorado appeared in court ...
7
Colorado Supreme Court approves new congressional districts
Around the Region
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday approved ... Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday approved the state's new congressional map, rejecting arguments from civil rights groups that the redistricting plan deprives Latinos of ...
8
Man convicted of killing Texas officer found dead in ...
Around the Region
A 33-year-old man sentenced to death ... A 33-year-old man sentenced to death in the 2012 fatal shooting of an Austin police officer at a Wal-Mart has been found dead in ...
9
Avondale police shoot and wound armed man after altercation
Around the Region
Officers shot and wounded a man ... Officers shot and wounded a man during an early morning altercation near a fast-food restaurant, according to Avondale police. They said officers responded to ...