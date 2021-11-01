 Legislative panel moves to bar firearms at Roundhouse - Albuquerque Journal

Legislative panel moves to bar firearms at Roundhouse

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Timothy Robertson of Deming carries a semiautomatic rifle as he visits legislators’ offices to lobby them to vote against a firearms bill in this January 2020 file photo. A group of top-ranking New Mexico lawmakers voted Monday to prohibit firearms in the state Capitol, effective Dec. 6. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — For years, New Mexico has been one of just a few states that allow guns, concealed or otherwise, to be brought into its state Capitol.

But that’s set to change next month after legislative leaders voted Monday, after several hours of sometimes testy debate, to approve a policy that prohibits firearms within the Roundhouse and the adjoining capitol complex.

The policy passed on a party-line 8-5 vote, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans in opposition, would make the Roundhouse a gun-free zone with limited exceptions — including for law enforcement officers and uniformed military members.

Senate Democratic floor leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe, who proposed the change, said he has at times felt fearful and intimidated of individuals with guns in the Capitol during his 17-year legislative tenure.

“The Roundhouse needs to be a safe place for all our constituents, our staff and us to engage in vigorous political debate,” Wirth said during Monday’s lengthy meeting of the Legislative Council, a group of 16 top-ranking lawmakers.

House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, also spoke in support of the change, pointing out schools, courthouses and other government buildings in New Mexico already ban firearms on their premises.

He also said he supports the Second Amendment to bear arms — and owns guns himself — but that “no right is absolute” when it comes to living in a free society.

“I can tell you, unequivocally, that weapons have been brought into this building to intimidate,” Egolf said.

But GOP legislators strongly opposed the proposal, arguing it would infringe on lawmakers’ ability to protect themselves.

“I don’t want to be a sitting duck,” said Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, who said she is a domestic violence survivor and would not feel safe at the Roundhouse without a private security detail if not allowed to carry a gun into the building.

“We need to have that ability for self-protection,” added Sen. Pat Woods, a Broadview Republican.

They also objected to the change being voted on by a small group of lawmakers, instead of the entire 112-member Legislature.

The vote on the Roundhouse firearms policy came after roughly four hours of debate, more than one hour of which took place behind closed doors due to sensitive security details being discussed.

Members of the Legislative Council then returned to the Senate chambers to continue their debate and hold an open vote on the proposal.

The issue of guns at the Roundhouse is not a new one, though previous proposals to ban or restrict firearms at the Capitol had been unsuccessful.

That includes a 2017 bill that would have prohibited open carry of firearms at the Roundhouse. It passed the Senate but was defeated on the House floor.

Since then, Democratic-backed bills to expand background check requirements for gun sales and allow firearms to be seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others prompted heated debate and, in some cases, drew protesters carrying semiautomatic rifles.

In addition, the debate over the firearms policy comes after a 60-day legislative session that was conducted behind security fencing due to concerns about possible violent unrest in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.

The fencing was taken down shortly after the session and the Roundhouse was also reopened to visitors and lobbyists after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new policy is set to take effect Dec. 6, the same day a special session focused on the once-per-decade task of redrawing New Mexico’s political boundary lines gets underway.


