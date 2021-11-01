 AG"s office petitions Supreme Court to review overturned conviction - Albuquerque Journal

AG”s office petitions Supreme Court to review overturned conviction

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Matthew Chavez

Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Monday that he filed a petition asking the New Mexico Supreme Court to review a lower court’s opinion which reversed a second-degree murder conviction.

Matthew Chavez was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and lesser charges and sentenced to 23½ years in prison in the slaying of Tyler Lackey.

Last month, the New Mexico Court of Appeals reversed the conviction because the jury was instructed on self-defense and defense of another but not on voluntary manslaughter. The appeals court ruled that District Judge Cristina Jaramillo was wrong to reject Chavez’s request for an instruction allowing the jury to consider a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, which could carry a lesser sentence.

“We are asking the New Mexico Supreme Court to grant certiorari to address for the first time whether a claim of imperfect self-defense is available to an initial aggressor,” Balderas said in a news release. “Violent murderers should not benefit from a loophole in the law.”

Lackey, a 24-year-old Army veteran, was killed in 2016 after taking money out of an ATM on Gibson Boulevard.

Chavez, who had a bandanna tied over his face, tried to rob Lackey, who had a concealed-carry permit and drew a handgun.

Chavez retreated to his vehicle.

The defense argued that Chavez, who was with his girlfriend, then shot Lackey in self-defense.

A jury rejected the self defense argument, but the Court of Appeals ruled that jurors should have had an option beyond finding Chavez not guilty because he acted in self defense or finding him guilty of first- or second-degree murder.

Tyler Louis Lackey

 


