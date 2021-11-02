 PRC hearing examiner rejects PNM-Avangrid merger - Albuquerque Journal

PRC hearing examiner rejects PNM-Avangrid merger

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal <Body.Content>

The Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner reviewing the potential merger between PNM Resources and Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid recommended Monday afternoon that the five PRC commissioners reject the proposed deal.

“The potential harms of the proposed transaction outweigh the benefits,” hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer said in his “recommended decision” on the merger, which he sent late Monday to roughly two dozen parties intervening in the case.

The recommended decision is non-binding on PRC commissioners, who must now make their own decision about the merger.

If the PRC approves the deal, Avangrid will acquire PNM Resources and its two utility subsidiaries – Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas New Mexico Power – in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.3 billion. The two companies requested PRC approval last fall, generating a lengthy regulatory process to decide if the merger is in the public interest.


