$300M for TIDD is public finance on steroids

With much passion surrounding the stadium vote, it would seem the community’s attention has been diverted from allowing for proper reflection on another public financing effort – the much larger, and far more complex, $300,000,000 UNM TIDD. Standing for Tax Increment Development District, a basic TIDD is complex and controversial, pitting positions of “developer incentive” and “economic growth” against such concerns as “subsidy” and “cannibalization.”

Resolution to form the district was first introduced at the same city meeting as the stadium was discussed and put to a vote. A low-key public hearing with an immediately following vote to approve occurred on the Monday of Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 4. It now seems we are all positioned just one step away from executing this $300,000,000 public effort on Wednesday, Nov. 3, which just happens to be a day after an election.

A $300,000,000 TIDD and nobody seems to know about it. Probably just bad luck on scheduling.

The Journal’s extensive reporting on the 2015 Santolina TIDD gives foundation to the issues, with “TIDD at core of Santolina debate” providing excellent overview.

Tax diversion is at the heart of the debate. During the life of the district, new/incremental tax revenue is directed to pay back developer infrastructure expenses, causing temporary implications creating challenges to provide such public-mandated services as police, fire, APS, etc.

While all these same issues certainly do exist on the UNM TIDD effort, there are at least two very unique attributes with this TIDD iteration: The applicant is a public entity and “building improvements” of $136,500,000 are included.

The presence of either causes additional layers of conversation, but the combination seems flat-out dangerous and in need of far greater assurance to the public.

For starters, why is $136,500,000 in “building improvements” being given to a tax-exempt university? Isn’t that the purpose of the bonds for which we vote? According to the county property tax calculator, the correlating taxes expected is $2.2 million annually, about the same as the proposed stadium debt structure. So, in addition to the temporary tax redirection experienced with all TIDDs, the taxpayers are to pay mightily to create permanent tax-exemption implications? Can the university create even more exempt situations?

Additional unique layers that may strike query range from the micro – what is the specific funding source for the developer obligations? How does the university account for the subsidized “tax-exempt revenue” stream? – to the macro: What effect will delivering 2,491,300 square feet of building improvements – $136,500,000 tax-exempt and subsidized – have on the overall real estate market? What happens if Lobo Development disbands?

These are all issues unique to this TIDD effort. I wish to note more: $300,000,000, a 60-minute presentation, eight minutes of questions, no public comments shared publicly.

Please consider investing 20 minutes in viewing the Oct. 4 council meeting, item 11e http://cabq.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=359. An IPRA request including much more detail has been fulfilled and is available for viewing on the city website. Please direct any questions or concerns to your councilor.

The referenced Journal article regarding Santolina ends, “… when a hearing on the master plan is set to continue.” Perhaps we should start hearing on this TIDD?