Editorial: NM families don’t need another unkept DD waiver promise

At first glance, a new state plan to use federal funds to end the agonizing wait for families seeking developmental disability services looks promising.

Long waits that sometimes have exceeded the lifespans of those awaiting services have plagued the state Developmental Disabilities Waiver program for years. The state has struggled to pay for care for every applicant, resulting in a waiting list of 4,100 people. People in the Albuquerque area, for instance, who are now getting off the waiting list have typically been in that limbo since 2008.

The new plan unveiled at a legislative hearing last week could eliminate that waiting list — if state lawmakers follow it up with regular appropriations. The plan would tap into a temporary federal funding stream to move all 4,100 people on the waiting list into services over the next two years. After around four years, the state would need to step up with about $75 million annually to maintain the program. This all hinges on New Mexico getting approval from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to use funding available for home- and community-based services for the developmental disabilities program.

Any proposal to finally end the 13-year wait faced by families is worth consideration. But, if not properly followed up with sustainable state funding, we’ll be right back where we are — with some getting full services, while others receive none.

Not every recipient of the waiver program — called that because the federal government has waived the requirement to use a nursing home or other institutional setting to provide services — needs every available service. Home visits, respite care, therapy, help with employment and such home modifications as widening doorways to accommodate wheelchairs should be provided to those who can most benefit from them. In other words, get the most bang for taxpayers’ bucks by targeting spending where it’s appropriate and meeting the most pressing needs of individual waiver applicants.

Back in 2018, the Legislative Finance Committee said “other states are more cost-effective in delivering services for individuals with developmental disabilities.” The Journal Editorial Board advised the state to look to those states for guidance and “begin in earnest the politically unpopular re-assessment of who gets what services through the program, and follow that up with a revamped system that ensures more folks get some much-needed services rather than a fraction getting all services.”

That means hard conversations with lawmakers, service providers, program recipients, and wait list folks and their families.

State officials revealed in July that fewer than 100 individuals — out of more than 2,000 invited — were receiving services through a $7 million scaled-down developmental disability support plan. The launch hit several snags, including a lengthy application process that dampened participation, as well as skepticism from some families who feared they would lose their spots on the waiting list if they enrolled.

Senate Majority Whip Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, says we’re in a strong financial position to end the waiting list. She’s right. The state is on track to collect an all-time high windfall of more than $8.8 billion in revenue in the coming budget year — that’s $1.4 billion in “new” money beyond the state’s current $7.4 billion budget. Those figures do not include roughly $1.75 billion in federal relief funds.

If it sets itself up for success, perhaps crafts a version of its rainy day fund for DD waiver services, New Mexico can finally end the DD waiver waiting list via federal stimulus funds, and strong revenue growth from surging oil and natural gas production.

“We believe we have a blueprint to move our state forward and tackle this problem,” says Jason Cornwell, director of the Developmental Disabilities Supports Division of the Department of Health. We hope so. A permanent solution is needed, not just another cash infusion.

The state’s comprehensive developmental disabilities program, which can make a real difference in lives, has been a shameful promise unkept. We hope the proposed infusion is part of a real plan; it’s time to finally fulfill that promise.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.