Authorities identify 5 killed in past 5 days

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities have identified five people who were killed in and outside the city limits over the past several days.

On Thursday afternoon, Travis Lewis John, 42, was shot to death on the 6700 block of Cochiti, near Florida SE. No other details have been released on his case.

Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., police say ShotSpotter alerted officers that 12 shots had been fired in the area of 6th and Copper NW. When they arrived they found 37-year-old Geoffrey Scott Edgar had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Early Sunday morning two parties — one in the city and one in the unincorporated area of the county — erupted in gunfire, leaving three dead and several others injured.

Lorenzo Romero, 18, was shot at a party at the View apartments on Transport near Interstate 25 and Sunport SE. Police say his friends took him to the hospital, where he died.

Another person who had been shot was also taken to the hospital and was in critical condition on Sunday. And a third went to the hospital with a leg injury saying he was struck by a vehicle as he and others were trying to escape the scene.

At a party across the county six people were shot — two of whom died.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house on Pajarito near Isleta and Don Felipe SW for reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. When they arrived they found John Michael Casados, 22, and Alejandro Villarreal, 18, dead. Four other people, including a juvenile, were taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases.


