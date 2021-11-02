Mayor, stadium, school board: What’s at stake on Election Day

It’s time to decide who will lead the city of Albuquerque for the next four years, set local public school policy and more.

Tuesday is Election Day in the 2021 Regular Local Election, which consolidates races and ballot questions for multiple public entities, including the city of Albuquerque, Albuquerque Public Schools and the Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District.

Voting is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at 72 locations across Bernalillo County.

Elections are also happening in other communities around the state, including Santa Fe and Rio Rancho.

The Albuquerque mayor’s race is among the positions at stake this year. The ballot features three candidates: first-term incumbent Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, and conservative radio show host Eddy Aragon.

The election also will determine five of nine Albuquerque City Council seats and will change the board’s makeup, since two of the races feature no incumbent.

City government also has several bond questions on Tuesday’s ballot, including a $50 million measure to help fund a new multiuse soccer stadium where New Mexico United would play.

As of Monday, nearly 21% of Albuquerque’s registered voters already had voted via absentee ballot or early in-person vote centers, according to the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office. Democrats make up most (55.1%) of the turnout to date, while Republicans are 31.4%, and independents/other parties represent the remaining 13.5%.

Albuquerque pollster Brian Sanderoff said Democrats in recent elections have been more likely to vote absentee or early than Republicans and independents, partly due to COVID-19 concerns.

Those 77,352 people who already have cast ballots indicate that turnout will exceed the city’s last mayoral election, which drew about 97,000 voters in 2017, Sanderoff said. He cited a state law that consolidated local elections — city, school district and other matters — but said the stadium issue could also be a factor.

“I think that has sparked interest,” said Sanderoff, president of Research & Polling Inc.

Still, though, “we’re not looking at earth-shakingly high turnout in this election,” he said.

Voters in Tuesday’s election will also weigh in on an APS bond and mill levy and determine four of seven positions on the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education. The APS races drew a large field of candidates and attracted the attention of the business community after the four incumbents eligible for reelection chose not to run. The interest of business groups resulted in a flood of campaign donations for a slate of business-backed candidates in a race that in years past has typically been largely influenced by the local teachers’ union.

Election spending

Monday marked the final pre-election campaign finance reporting deadline for city of Albuquerque races.

A pro-stadium political action committee funded exclusively by the New Mexico United soccer team now has spent $871,026, most of it for television production and advertising buys through The Win Company out of Pennsylvania, city records show.

Though its spending slowed to just $2,680 in the period captured by the report (Oct. 23-29), the stadium PAC still has spent more this election cycle than any mayoral candidate and more than all the City Council candidates combined, records show.

Keller, who is running on public financing, so far has spent $620,878 on his reelection bid, according to reporting data — more than his privately financed challengers, Gonzales ($492,671), and Aragon ($135,881).

Journal staff writer Pilar Martinez contributed to this report.

