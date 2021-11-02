 'Essential' child care workers eligible for $1,500 payment - Albuquerque Journal

‘Essential’ child care workers eligible for $1,500 payment

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

More than 11,000 child care workers in New Mexico are now eligible for a one-time $1,500 payment, according to the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department.

The payments come from $18 million in federal funding and are intended as a show of appreciation for the state’s child care workers, the department announced Monday.

Department spokesman Micah McCoy said the grant money is to recognize “the unique challenges that these essential workers faced while caring for and nurturing children, day in and day out, during the past 20 months.”

Child care workers are one of the lowest paid workers and often earn about $10 per hour, he said. It is the department’s objective to help compensate the workers.

Several programs aimed at helping increase pay for child care workers have already been implemented.

In September, the state launched a parity pay program for prekindergarten teachers that provides a monthly wage supplement for qualified teachers.

The program, which was intended to boost wages for prekindergarten teachers to make them compatible with public school teachers, raised some workers’ wages by as much as $1,300 per month.

“The dedication that child care workers have shown to this state’s children and families throughout this public health emergency is nothing short of heroic,” ECECD Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in a news release. “… These one-time payments are a small way we can recognize and celebrate the invaluable service they have provided to our communities.”

Teachers, administrative staff, cooks and bus drivers in non-Public Education Department programs, but employed in the child care field, are all eligible for the incentives. Workers must be employed at a licensed or registered child care program and be up to date on their background checks.

Payments are not automatic and eligible workers must apply for the grant at the ECECD website by Dec. 1.

McCoy said payments will be disbursed starting mid-November.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Essential' child care workers eligible for $1,500 payment
ABQnews Seeker
Money will come from $18M in ... Money will come from $18M in federal funding and is intended to show state's appreciation
2
Suspected serial burglar detained pending trial
ABQnews Seeker
Police say 19-year-old could be connected ... Police say 19-year-old could be connected to as many as 80 other thefts
3
Legislative panel votes to bar firearms from Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
Policy passes council on party-line 8-5 ... Policy passes council on party-line 8-5 vote; set to take effect Dec. 6
4
PRC hearing examiner rejects PNM-Avangrid merger
ABQnews Seeker
The recommended decision is non-binding on ... The recommended decision is non-binding on PRC commissioners, who must now make their own decision about the merger.
5
Mayor, stadium, school board: What’s at stake on Election ...
2021 city election
It's time to decide who will ... It's time to decide who will lead the city of Albuquerque for the next four years, set local public school policy and more. Tuesday ...
6
Authorities identify 5 killed in past 5 days
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have identified five people who ... Authorities have identified five people who were killed in and outside the city limits over the past several days. On Thursday afternoon, Travis Lewis ...
7
AG spokesman charged with aggravated DWI
ABQnews Seeker
Matthew Baca placed on administrative leave ... Matthew Baca placed on administrative leave after Oct. 23 incident
8
AG's office petitions Supreme Court to review overturned conviction
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Monday ... Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Monday that he filed a petition asking the New Mexico Supreme Court to review a lower court's opinion which ...
9
John Garcia takes over General Services Department
ABQnews Seeker
John A. Garcia, a business leader ... John A. Garcia, a business leader with a background in city and state government, joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration Monday as secretary of ...