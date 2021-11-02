‘Essential’ child care workers eligible for $1,500 payment

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

More than 11,000 child care workers in New Mexico are now eligible for a one-time $1,500 payment, according to the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department.

The payments come from $18 million in federal funding and are intended as a show of appreciation for the state’s child care workers, the department announced Monday.

Department spokesman Micah McCoy said the grant money is to recognize “the unique challenges that these essential workers faced while caring for and nurturing children, day in and day out, during the past 20 months.”

Child care workers are one of the lowest paid workers and often earn about $10 per hour, he said. It is the department’s objective to help compensate the workers.

Several programs aimed at helping increase pay for child care workers have already been implemented.

In September, the state launched a parity pay program for prekindergarten teachers that provides a monthly wage supplement for qualified teachers.

The program, which was intended to boost wages for prekindergarten teachers to make them compatible with public school teachers, raised some workers’ wages by as much as $1,300 per month.

“The dedication that child care workers have shown to this state’s children and families throughout this public health emergency is nothing short of heroic,” ECECD Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said in a news release. “… These one-time payments are a small way we can recognize and celebrate the invaluable service they have provided to our communities.”

Teachers, administrative staff, cooks and bus drivers in non-Public Education Department programs, but employed in the child care field, are all eligible for the incentives. Workers must be employed at a licensed or registered child care program and be up to date on their background checks.

Payments are not automatic and eligible workers must apply for the grant at the ECECD website by Dec. 1.

McCoy said payments will be disbursed starting mid-November.