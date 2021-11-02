 Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 21st time in 33 days - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 21st time in 33 days

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 34 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 21st time in the past 33 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,867 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,487.

Based on cases from Oct. 15-28, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“This week, the COVID-19 uncontrolled spread among Navajo communities continues to gradually increase and we must take more precautionary steps as we move toward holiday months,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Monday. “Please be safe, get vaccinated, wear a mask in public and continue to pray for our people and frontline warriors.”

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona high court to consider case blocking school mask ...
Around the Region
The Arizona Supreme Court will hear ... The Arizona Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in an appeal of a court ruling that found new laws banning schools from requiring masks ...
2
Texas governor adopts lawmaker's probe of books in schools
Around the Region
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has joined ... Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has joined a conservative Republican lawmaker's campaign to investigate books that cover race, gender identity and sexual orientation in public ...
3
California man charged in alleged flight attendant assault
Around the Region
A 20-year-old California man accused of ... A 20-year-old California man accused of assaulting a flight attendant on a cross-country American Airlines flight allegedly punched the woman in the face after ...
4
Austin leaders denounce string of antisemitic actions
Around the Region
Austin leaders gathered Monday to demonstrate ... Austin leaders gathered Monday to demonstrate solidarity with the city's Jewish community after a string of antisemitic incidents over the past two weeks. The ...
5
Denver judge amends ballot measure days before election
Around the Region
A Denver ballot initiative that would ... A Denver ballot initiative that would have allowed residents to sue the city for a slow response to homeless encampment clean-ups has been amended ...
6
Arizona AG questions former Maricopa County election offical
Around the Region
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes ... Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Monday he was questioned by investigators from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office about the 2020 election. ...
7
Coroner: Colorado hiker likely died of hypothermia
Around the Region
The Boulder County coroner's office says ... The Boulder County coroner's office says a hiker whose body was found in the mountains of northern Colorado likely died of hypothermia or being ...
8
Canadian snowbirds head south as US land borders reopen
Around the Region
Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are ... Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are savoring the idea of leaving behind this winter's subzero temperatures when the U.S. reopens its borders to nonessential ...
9
Officers, paramedics charged in McClain's death in court
Around the Region
Three police officers and two paramedics ... Three police officers and two paramedics indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Colorado appeared in court ...