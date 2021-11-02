Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 21st time in 33 days

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 34 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 21st time in the past 33 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,867 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,487.

Based on cases from Oct. 15-28, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“This week, the COVID-19 uncontrolled spread among Navajo communities continues to gradually increase and we must take more precautionary steps as we move toward holiday months,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Monday. “Please be safe, get vaccinated, wear a mask in public and continue to pray for our people and frontline warriors.”

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.