 IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded - Albuquerque Journal

IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

KABUL, Afghanistan — Islamic State militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer.

Among those killed were three women, a child, and three Taliban guards, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Five attackers were also killed, he said, adding that Taliban guards prevented them from getting into the hospital. He said the attack was over within 15 minutes.

“No one was killed inside the hospital,” the spokesman said. He said Taliban guards thwarted IS plans to target medical staff and patients in the 400-bed facility.

He said Taliban special forces were subsequently deployed and searched the hospital and that a helicopter was used in the operation.

Health officials said 16 people were wounded in the attack on the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital in Kabul’s 10th district. Mujahid said five Taliban fighters were among the wounded.

Earlier, another Taliban official had said the attack was carried out by six men, and that two of them were captured.

During the attack, city residents had reported two explosions in the area, along with the sound of gunfire.

In recent weeks, IS militants carried out a series of bombing and shooting attacks. IS has stepped up attacks since the Taliban takeover of the country.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
PRC hearing examiner rejects PNM-Avangrid merger
ABQnews Seeker
The recommended decision is non-binding on ... The recommended decision is non-binding on PRC commissioners, who must now make their own decision about the merger.
2
Mayor, stadium, school board: What’s at stake on Election ...
2021 city election
It's time to decide who will ... It's time to decide who will lead the city of Albuquerque for the next four years, set local public school policy and more. Tuesday ...
3
Legislative panel votes to bar firearms from Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
Policy passes council on party-line 8-5 ... Policy passes council on party-line 8-5 vote; set to take effect Dec. 6
4
New COVID-19 cases across NM surge by 13%
ABQnews Seeker
State is among 10 worst for ... State is among 10 worst for new infections in the US
5
AG spokesman charged with aggravated DWI
ABQnews Seeker
Matthew Baca placed on administrative leave ... Matthew Baca placed on administrative leave after Oct. 23 incident
6
Suspected serial burglar detained pending trial
ABQnews Seeker
Police say 19-year-old caught breaking into ... Police say 19-year-old caught breaking into car while on pre-trial release
7
'Essential' child care workers eligible for $1,500 payment
ABQnews Seeker
Money will come from $18M in ... Money will come from $18M in federal funding and is intended to show state's appreciation
8
NM business leader takes over General Services Department
ABQnews Seeker
Governor says she has confidence in ... Governor says she has confidence in the new boss of 'the backbone of state government'
9
Cold front headed to eastern New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Fickle weather includes potential for fog ... Fickle weather includes potential for fog and drizzle, but state will warm up again Friday
10
Authorities identify 5 killed in past 5 days
ABQnews Seeker
No arrests made in any cases No arrests made in any cases