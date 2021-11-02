Police investigating homicide in SW Albuquerque

A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on the 4200 block of Central Southwest on Tuesday morning, Albuquerque police say.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said the homicide unit is investigating the death.

He said a cleanup employee was cleaning the parking lot at 4208 Central SW when he noticed the body on the ground.

“He attempted to wake the individual with no result,” Gallegos said, adding that he called 911 shortly before 6 a.m.

Gallegos said police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded and confirmed that the man was dead “and that the individual had sustained a gunshot wound.”