Police investigating homicide in SW Albuquerque

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on the 4200 block of Central Southwest on Tuesday morning, Albuquerque police say.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said the homicide unit is investigating the death.

He said a cleanup employee was cleaning the parking lot at 4208 Central SW when he noticed the body on the ground.

“He attempted to wake the individual with no result,” Gallegos said, adding that he called 911 shortly before 6 a.m.

Gallegos said police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded and confirmed that the man was dead “and that the individual had sustained a gunshot wound.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Police investigating homicide in SW Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found shot to ... A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on the 4200 block of Central Southwest on Tuesday morning, Albuquerque police say. ...
2
Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader
ABQnews Seeker
Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. ... Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson, on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar, met Tuesday with the head of the Southeast Asian ...
3
ABQ moving to ban the 'thicker' plastic bags
ABQnews Seeker
Stores will have to Dec. 1 ... Stores will have to Dec. 1 to comply with revised rules
4
PRC hearing examiner rejects PNM-Avangrid merger
ABQnews Seeker
The recommended decision is non-binding on ... The recommended decision is non-binding on PRC commissioners, who must now make their own decision about the merger.
5
New COVID-19 cases across NM surge by 13%
ABQnews Seeker
State is among 10 worst for ... State is among 10 worst for new infections in the US
6
Authorities identify 5 killed in past 5 days
ABQnews Seeker
No arrests made in any cases No arrests made in any cases
7
Cold front headed to eastern New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Fickle weather includes potential for fog ... Fickle weather includes potential for fog and drizzle, but state will warm up again Friday
8
NM business leader takes over General Services Department
ABQnews Seeker
Governor says she has confidence in ... Governor says she has confidence in the new boss of 'the backbone of state government'
9
'Essential' child care workers eligible for $1,500 payment
ABQnews Seeker
Money will come from $18M in ... Money will come from $18M in federal funding and is intended to show state's appreciation