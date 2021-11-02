Woman sentenced to 25 1/2 year in crash death of a woman and her daughter

A judge sentenced Elexus Groves to 25 1/2 years in prison Tuesday for charges stemming from a 2017 crash that killed an Albuquerque woman and her 14-year-old daughter.

Judge Brett Loveless handed Groves, 26, the maximum sentence allowed given the crimes for which she was convicted.

“The harm that Ms. Groves caused by her actions is nothing short of catastrophic,” Loveless said moments before announcing the sentence.

“She killed a 14-year-old girl and her mother,” Loveless said. “She severely injured a young boy and took away his mother and sister. The pain this family has experienced is absolutely unimaginable.”

Groves wept as Loveless estimated that she would emerge from prison at age 41 if she earns all the good time permitted for good behavior while in prison.

A 2nd Judicial District Court jury convicted Groves Aug. 26 of two counts of vehicular homicide, but acquitted her of more serious first-degree murder charges.

Groves was driving a stolen work van and fleeing from police at the time of the crash on Jan. 18, 2017.

The van was travelling an estimated 80 mph when it ran a stop sign at Chelwood Park and Copper NE, fatally injuring Shaunna Arredondo-Boling, 39, her daughter, Shaylee Boling, 14, and injuring her 3-year-old son.

Boling, a Sandia High School freshman, died at the scene. Her mother died in a hospital 13 days later having never regained consciousness. Arredondo-Boling’s son was hospitalized with a broken leg.

Jurors also convicted Groves of five lesser charges, including aggravated fleeing officers, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, taking a motor vehicle, conspiracy, and great bodily injury by vehicle for the boy’s injury.

Loveless found that the two counts of vehicular homicide and serious bodily injury by vehicle constitute serious violent offenses requiring that Groves serve at least 85% of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.