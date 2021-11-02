 Woman sentenced to 25 1/2 year in crash death of a woman and her daughter - Albuquerque Journal

Woman sentenced to 25 1/2 year in crash death of a woman and her daughter

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A judge sentenced Elexus Groves to 25 1/2 years in prison Tuesday for charges stemming from a 2017 crash that killed an Albuquerque woman and her 14-year-old daughter.

Judge Brett Loveless handed Groves, 26, the maximum sentence allowed given the crimes for which she was convicted.

“The harm that Ms. Groves caused by her actions is nothing short of catastrophic,” Loveless said moments before announcing the sentence.

“She killed a 14-year-old girl and her mother,” Loveless said. “She severely injured a young boy and took away his mother and sister. The pain this family has experienced is absolutely unimaginable.”

Groves wept as Loveless estimated that she would emerge from prison at age 41 if she earns all the good time permitted for good behavior while in prison.

A 2nd Judicial District Court jury convicted Groves Aug. 26 of two counts of vehicular homicide, but acquitted her of more serious first-degree murder charges.

Groves was driving a stolen work van and fleeing from police at the time of the crash on Jan. 18, 2017.

The van was travelling an estimated 80 mph when it ran a stop sign at Chelwood Park and Copper NE, fatally injuring Shaunna Arredondo-Boling, 39, her daughter, Shaylee Boling, 14, and injuring her 3-year-old son.

Boling, a Sandia High School freshman, died at the scene. Her mother died in a hospital 13 days later having never regained consciousness. Arredondo-Boling’s son was hospitalized with a broken leg.

Jurors also convicted Groves of five lesser charges, including aggravated fleeing officers, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, taking a motor vehicle, conspiracy, and great bodily injury by vehicle for the boy’s injury.

Loveless found that the two counts of vehicular homicide and serious bodily injury by vehicle constitute serious violent offenses requiring that Groves serve at least 85% of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Woman sentenced to 25 1/2 year in crash death ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced Elexus Groves to ... A judge sentenced Elexus Groves to 25 1/2 years in prison Tuesday for charges stemming from a 2017 crash that killed an Albuquerque woman ...
2
Police investigating homicide in SW Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found shot to ... A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on the 4200 block of Central Southwest on Tuesday morning, Albuquerque police say. ...
3
Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader
ABQnews Seeker
Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. ... Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson, on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar, met Tuesday with the head of the Southeast Asian ...
4
ABQ moving to ban the 'thicker' plastic bags
ABQnews Seeker
Stores will have to Dec. 1 ... Stores will have to Dec. 1 to comply with revised rules
5
PRC hearing examiner rejects PNM-Avangrid merger
ABQnews Seeker
The recommended decision is non-binding on ... The recommended decision is non-binding on PRC commissioners, who must now make their own decision about the merger.
6
New COVID-19 cases across NM surge by 13%
ABQnews Seeker
State is among 10 worst for ... State is among 10 worst for new infections in the US
7
Authorities identify 5 killed in past 5 days
ABQnews Seeker
No arrests made in any cases No arrests made in any cases
8
Cold front headed to eastern New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Fickle weather includes potential for fog ... Fickle weather includes potential for fog and drizzle, but state will warm up again Friday
9
NM business leader takes over General Services Department
ABQnews Seeker
Governor says she has confidence in ... Governor says she has confidence in the new boss of 'the backbone of state government'