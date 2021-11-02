Tuesday voting slow, steady and strong at some precincts

It was slow but steady at most voting sites around Albuquerque visited by the Journal on Tuesday morning with the exception of the locations that have been historically more busy, such as Petroglyph Plaza on the West Side, the shopping center at 98th Street and West Central Avenue, and at Daskalos Center in the Northeast Heights.

At 1:15 p.m., Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover reported that about 19,795 people had cast ballots on Tuesday, which she said made her optimistic considering the slow early voting in the week prior to the election. There were 68,519 early votes cast, and 16,139 absentee ballots accepted, Stover said.

Thus far, 23.6% of eligible voters, have cast a ballot, she said.

Not surprisingly, the two issues most voters talked about were choosing the next mayor and the bond issue on the soccer stadium.

Stover, however, noted that this election is county-wide, encompassing far more than issues that affect just the city.

“The mayor’s race and the stadium are just a small part of the ballot,” she said. “Everything on the ballot has the potential to affect your pocketbook one way or another.”

Stover added that as of midday Tuesday there were no technical problems reported at any of the 72 polling sites.

Charlotte Good, who was casting her vote at Truman Middle School in the South Valley, said, “I’m supporting Mayor Keller because he’s done more for us than the other candidates. I support the stadium because it’s what we need right now, something that will make our economy better and bring jobs.”

Mark Smith, a retired car salesman said he was supporting Eddy Aragon. “I like what he has to say about cleaning the city up, which I don’t think has been done yet. And I support the soccer stadium because I think having those kinds of things will help draw other venues and events to Albuquerque, which we’re missing out on now.’

Local jewelry company executive Dan Brown said he was supporting Manuel Gonzales because he is “not real happy with where the city has been going and I think we need a change.” While the stadium is “overall a good idea,” he did not vote in favor of it. “I don’t think it was thought out enough.”

Monica Reyes was casting her vote at the shopping center at 98th and west Central Avenue. She was focused on the public school bond questions because her daughter is a first year high school teacher. “I’d rather see money go into education than into a soccer stadium,” she said.

Although retired teacher Jean Bowlan has lived in Albuquerque for only a year, she is clear about who she is not voting for.

“Republicans have become the party of traitors, so I won’t vote for any Republicans,” she said.

As for the stadium, “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money. They (New Mexico United) are a corporation. Let them build their own stadium,” she said.

Certified arborist Corva Rose voted for a second Keller term. “I just want to give him a chance to do what he’s here to do.”

Rose said she supported most of the bond issues, but did not vote in favor of the stadium.

“We have so many things that really need our support, our funding and our backing, things that could really bring benefit to every everyone in town, as opposed to destroying a historic neighborhood for the benefit of a few,” she said. “I fully support a women’s soccer team coming, but I don’t think that issue should be linked to this exorbitant funding that isn’t going to bring benefit to everyone.”

Milagro Padilla said he voted for Keller because “he was the best option.”

Padilla said he was disappointed by the uncivil tone that became part of the mayoral campaign, as well as the revelation of forged signatures by the Gonzales campaign. “That really rubbed me the wrong way,” he said.

A community organizer, Padilla said he is not a fan of the proposed soccer stadium, and the investment of $50 million in gross receipts tax.

“If you’ve got money to own a giant soccer team, then get the private funding to pay for the stadium and don’t look for the taxpayers to do it,” he said. “We can spend that money on much better things, like schools and more affordable housing.”