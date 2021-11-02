 APD investigating shooting death in SE Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating shooting death in SE Albuquerque

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was fatally shot at an apartment complex on Grove, near Pennsylvania and Southern SE.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said the detectives were called to investigate a “shooting death” on the 600 block of Grove SE.

“One individual was located deceased upon arrival,” Atkins wrote in an email.

She didn’t provide any other details on the person who was shot or the circumstances around the shooting.

It was the second homicide investigation APD initiated on Tuesday. Earlier in the day a person was found dead in a parking lot off West Central.


