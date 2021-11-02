Arizona reports 2,350 more COVID deaths as averages increase

PHOENIX — Arizona on Tuesday reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the seventh straight day as rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths showed large increases over the past two weeks.

The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported 2,350 additional cases on Tuesday while Johns Hopkins University data showed the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 1,659.3 on Oct. 17 to 3,001.1 on Sunday.

The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 20.7 to 50.8 during the same period.

The additional cases reported Tuesday increased the state’s pandemic total to 1,173,340.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths dropped to 21,149 as the count was reduced by six deaths. The DHS said that was “due to merging and a short delay in death record matching.”

The DHS did not immediately respond to an emailed request for clarification.

The state’s dashboard reported that 1,881 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds on Monday, the first time that number has topped 1,800 since Sept. 24.