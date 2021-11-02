Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 22nd time in 34 days

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 23 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 22nd time in the past 34 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,934 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,487.

Based on cases from Oct. 15-28, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said 70% of eligible residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated and health care facilities on the Navajo Nation have administered over 16,200 booster shots in the last few months.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.