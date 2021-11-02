NM readies for COVID-19 vaccine expansion; case surge relents

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s struggle to descend from a high plateau of COVID-19 cases continued Tuesday, even as the state inched closer to expanding the age eligibility for getting vaccine shots against the virus to younger children.

With the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 still spreading among vaccinated and unvaccinated New Mexicans, state health officials reported 675 new confirmed cases statewide —the lowest single-day total in nearly two weeks.

They also reported 12 additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,073 individuals since the pandemic hit New Mexico in March 2020.

The stubbornly high number of new cases and deaths has prompted hard questions in New Mexico, which has one of the nation’s highest COVID-19 vaccine administration rates and is one of several states with a face mask mandate still in place for indoor public settings.

Acting Health Secretary David Scrase said last week there could be several reasons for the stubbornly high virus spread, including the possibility of waning effectiveness of vaccine doses given early this year.

But health officials have insisted higher vaccine rates would reduce COVID-19 spread.

During a four-week period that ended Monday, unvaccinated individuals made up 72.7% of new confirmed cases and roughly 79% of those hospitalized due to the virus, according to state Department of Health data.

Of the 123 deaths during that time period, 111 were unvaccinated people — or about 90% — and 12 were fully vaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, advisors to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

New Mexico has preordered and is expected to receive 66,000 vaccine doses for children of that age group once final approval is given.

That could happen in the coming days, as a state Medical Advisory Team is expected to move quickly to ratify the age expansion once final approval from the CDC director is given.

If approved, the vaccine for 5 to 11 year-olds would be similar to the adult vaccine but in a much smaller dose.

Under a plan announced by the White House, the vaccine would be available at pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies, health care clinics, and possibly schools and community health centers.