Albuquerque’s Topgolf location sold

After going on the market in September, Albuquerque’s Topgolf location has sold to an undisclosed buyer.

Real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap announced the transaction but did not disclose the buyer or the sale price. Multiple representatives from the firm’s Phoenix office, which represented the buyer, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Topgolf, which operates climate-controlled sports entertainment complexes where customers play a variety of games using micro-chipped golf balls, opened its 25,525-square-foot Albuquerque facility in February following years of construction and delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility, located at 1600 Desert Surf Circle NE, is the Texas-based entertainment company’s first in New Mexico.

A package of city and county incentives totaling $4.3 million helped support the development. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the city’s incentive package before the City Council overrode the veto in August 2018, according to previous Journal reporting.

In September, the property was listed on the real estate website LoopNet for $16 million.

Topgolf spokeswoman Kara Barry told the Journal in an email on Monday that the Albuquerque location remains open and operational, and the company has no plans to close the entertainment venue.